Iowa's Garza wins the Wooden Award

He also won both awards given to the top center in the country — the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Pete Newell — for the second year in a row as well as being a unanimous first-team All-American for the second straight year.

As a senior this season, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and led the nation in total points and player efficiency rating.

He improved in nearly every statistical category over his record-breaking 2019-20 season despite facing heightened defensive attention.

"I think it is tougher because he's the focal point of every defense every time we take the floor," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Garza’s encore 2020-21 season. "The more tape that's on him, the tougher that gets for him.

"So I just have been really impressed with his relentlessness to continue to improve and to handle anything that comes his way from a defensive scheme perspective or physicality perspective. He just keeps coming.

"When you think he's maxed out, he just amazes you again and proves that there's more there. That's a credit to him and his character."