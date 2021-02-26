Iowa's Nunge out for season with knee injury

Jack Nunge’s season began with a heavy dose of adversity and now it has ended prematurely with more bad luck.

Nunge, one of the top reserves on the Iowa basketball team, has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in the Hawkeyes’ 79-57 loss to third-ranked Michigan on Thursday night.

Nunge suffered the injury in a non-contact situation with 11 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the first half and was assisted to the locker room. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for four to six months.

It’s just the latest run of misfortune for the 6-foot-11 sophomore. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee in the fifth game of last season and was out of action for nearly a year.

He came back fully healthy this season but missed the first two games after his father died unexpectedly on the eve of the season opener.