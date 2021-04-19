Jessee ready to lead Vikings as third coach in three years

Justin Bottorff isn’t too worried about playing for a new men’s basketball coach at Augustana College this fall.
But that’s the situation he and the rest of the Vikings find themselves in as Tom Jessee was introduced on Monday at the Carver Center as the 17th head coach in the program’s history.
Jessee, a former Viking player and 1991 Augustana graduate, served as an Augie assistant for 28 years and helped the program to incredible accomplishments. Those include 528 victories, 10 CCIW regular-season titles, six CCIW Tournament championships. 10 NCAA Division III tournament appearances and two final four trips that ended with national runner-up finishes.
Jessee was named on Friday as the program’s new head man, taking over for Steve Schafer, who abruptly resigned his position last Thursday after less than a year on the job to jump at a business venture back in Arizona.
It is an understatement to say that Jessee earned this opportunity, one for which he is very thankful.
“It feels great,” Jessee said after being introduced by long-time sports information director Dave Wrath. “You can only imagine how significant of a moment this is for me and my family. I’m not sure I’ve slept the last three nights, but it’s been remarkable.”
The two biggest issues Jessee faces moving forward concern his staff and his new recruits.
Jessee admitted that he doesn't plan on "reinventing the wheel" when it comes to the type of team fans will see on the floor in just over six months, just a different personality leading it from the bench.
"As a fan coming to watch, you won't see a difference," said Jessee. "We will continue to play hard, smart, together and defend and rebound and run the floor. We're going to do it together and it's going to be a blast. That has completely resonated in this community and been a perfect fit."
Details regarding the staff and recruits are still being worked out.
Jessee said he hopes that the three who shared the duties as assistant coach with him — Dallas Duwa, Alex Washington and Dylan Sortillo — will remain on staff in some capacity. All three said they would like to be back with the program.
“Staffing is important, it’s critical. And we’re working on that as we speak,” he said, noting nothing has been confirmed with the trio.
Jessee also knows how important a strong recruiting class is in the wake of a small incoming class last spring because of the coaching change when Grey Giovanine stepped down and the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Jessee is hopeful that all of the recruits — including 15 who have already dropped their tuition deposits and those still in the recruiting process considering the program — become part of the Viking family.
And Jessee stressed the importance of this program continuing to be a family as much as a team and keeping those returning players on board.
That's where Bottorff may be a valuable part of the equation. The Augie junior is playing for his third head coach in three seasons on the Rock Island campus.
“It’s actually my eighth different head coach in nine years,” said the junior who prepped at Quincy Notre Dame. “This time around, being older, I feel a sense of responsibility in terms of moving forward and keeping the guys together. I’m using my experiences to help us out."
He said it sounds as if the key cogs among the 14 potential returning players will be back, including fellow starters Carter Duwa, Daniel Carr, Luke Johnson and Matt Hanushewsky. Sophomore Nate Ortiz and freshman Tyler Knuth, role players in this past season's 7-5 run to a fourth-place CCIW finish, were in attendance Monday for Jessee's introduction.
“We just need to stay focused and use this adversity to better ourselves," said Bottorff. "We can really use this to come closer together as a team. We’re having a great spring so far and working real hard. Like I told the guys the other night, it’s just a little more fuel in the fire that we need to light to come back better next year.”