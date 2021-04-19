Jessee ready to lead Vikings as third coach in three years

Jessee admitted that he doesn't plan on "reinventing the wheel" when it comes to the type of team fans will see on the floor in just over six months, just a different personality leading it from the bench.

"As a fan coming to watch, you won't see a difference," said Jessee. "We will continue to play hard, smart, together and defend and rebound and run the floor. We're going to do it together and it's going to be a blast. That has completely resonated in this community and been a perfect fit."

Details regarding the staff and recruits are still being worked out.

Jessee said he hopes that the three who shared the duties as assistant coach with him — Dallas Duwa, Alex Washington and Dylan Sortillo — will remain on staff in some capacity. All three said they would like to be back with the program.

“Staffing is important, it’s critical. And we’re working on that as we speak,” he said, noting nothing has been confirmed with the trio.