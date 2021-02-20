Johnson, Duwa lead Augie men to fifth straight win

Luke Johnson helped kick-start a strong second half for the Augustana College men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon and was there at the end for the Vikings as well.

With two slick plays in the final 72 seconds of play, Johnson helped Augie hold off the North Park Vikings 74-71 for the second straight harrowing victory over their fellow Vikings in three days. Augie rallied on Thursday for an 80-75 victory in Chicago.

This time was much different as Augie needed to figure out a way to nurse a lead to the finish line, and that turned into an exciting adventure as Augustana, now 5-2 overall and in CCIW play, logged its fifth straight win.

“We’ve been able to find a way to close games out when we are down,” said first-year Viking coach Steve Schafer. “Three of our last four games we’ve been down by double-digits and then crawled our way back. This is the first time — other than Millikin at home when we had a lead — we had a lead late in the game.

“And this team is still learning how to win, and today was a great example of us not being there yet. … But we found a way.”