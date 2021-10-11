Keegan Murray has made quick leap from no-name recruit to top dog

He regularly shows up on lists of leading prospects for the 2022 NBA draft. He recently made a list of 20 players to watch for the coming season.

It’s a big jump for a kid who had one scholarship offer — from Western Illinois — coming out of Cedar Rapids Prairie in 2019 and who wasn’t ranked among the top 350 recruits in the country even after a year at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla.

But Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Murray is more than ready to be the lead dog for a team that lost Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp to the NBA and Joe Fredrick and Jack Nunge to the transfer portal.

“He's ready. He's a confident kid,’’ McCaffery said. “He stays within himself. Nothing seems to really rattle him at all. Very focused. He works hard in the offseason. He never tries to do the things that he can't do on the floor. I mean, he certainly has the talent to be a guy that could do that, just completely try to do everything in every possession.

“But he really has a keen understanding of how to play. If there's space, he goes. If there's not, he moves it. He's equally effective with the ball, without the ball, in the post, on the perimeter. Probably best in transition. I think the more space he has, the better he'll always be.’’