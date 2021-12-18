Keegan Murray, Iowa snap losing streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The ankle injury is a thing of the past for Keegan Murray. And so is the Iowa men’s basketball team’s losing streak.

Murray erupted for 25 of his career-high 35 points in the first half Saturday night as Iowa snapped a three-game skid with a convincing 94-75 rout over Utah State.

After missing the Big Ten opener at Purdue and then shooting a meager 4 of 17 for a season-low nine points against Iowa State last week, the 6-foot-8 forward was efficient.

He converted 13 of 17 shots, grabbed seven rebounds, drew 10 fouls and had a pair of steals as Iowa beat Utah State for the third time in the teams’ four meetings before a sold-out crowd of 3,250 at the Sanford Pentagon.

It was the fourth time this season Murray had scored 20 or more points in the first half. He accounted for 18 straight Hawkeye points in a 6-plus minute span of the first half and finished six points shy of the arena record held by South Dakota’s Stanley Umude.

Held to a season-low 53 points in a 20-point loss at Hilton Coliseum nine days ago, Iowa (8-3) hit 69% of its shots in the first half and had 32 points in the paint to build a 51-43 halftime advantage.