Keegan Murray, Iowa snap losing streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The ankle injury is a thing of the past for Keegan Murray. And so is the Iowa men’s basketball team’s losing streak.
Murray erupted for 25 of his career-high 35 points in the first half Saturday night as Iowa snapped a three-game skid with a convincing 94-75 rout over Utah State.
After missing the Big Ten opener at Purdue and then shooting a meager 4 of 17 for a season-low nine points against Iowa State last week, the 6-foot-8 forward was efficient.
He converted 13 of 17 shots, grabbed seven rebounds, drew 10 fouls and had a pair of steals as Iowa beat Utah State for the third time in the teams’ four meetings before a sold-out crowd of 3,250 at the Sanford Pentagon.
It was the fourth time this season Murray had scored 20 or more points in the first half. He accounted for 18 straight Hawkeye points in a 6-plus minute span of the first half and finished six points shy of the arena record held by South Dakota’s Stanley Umude.
Held to a season-low 53 points in a 20-point loss at Hilton Coliseum nine days ago, Iowa (8-3) hit 69% of its shots in the first half and had 32 points in the paint to build a 51-43 halftime advantage.
The Hawkeyes came out of the locker room and scored nine of the first 10 points to push the margin to 60-44. Murray, Patrick McCaffery, Filip Rebraca and Jordan Bohannon made baskets in that stretch.
Utah State (7-4) trimmed the deficit to 10 points on a Brock Miller jumper with 14 ½ minutes to go, but Iowa responded with a 30-10 onslaught to put the game away.
After giving up 27 points in the game’s first 11 minutes, Iowa settled in defensively. The Hawkeyes had 11 steals and tallied 18 points off turnovers.
Murray’s top-of-the-key 3 with 13:09 remaining pushed him past his previous career high of 29 points, set earlier in the year against Western Michigan.
Kris Murray, Iowa’s second-leading scorer in the game with 17 points, made back-to-back 3s during that span and the Hawkeyes were on their way to a win over a team ranked 35th in the latest NCAA NET ranking.
McCaffery finished with a dozen points and Bohannon chipped in 11 as the Hawkeyes shot 54.7%.
Brandon Horvath led Utah State with 18 points and Justin Bean closed with 17.
Bean, who is second in the nation with seven double-doubles, was held to two rebounds after coming in with an 11.1 per game average.
Iowa returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana before closing the nonconference portion of its schedule versus Western Illinois on Dec. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.