Key runs enable CCIW champ IWU to hold off Augustana

Regardless of Saturday's outcome, the Augustana College men's basketball squad knew that there would be a tomorrow.

Having locked up a spot in the CCIW Tournament, the Vikings were looking to ride a wave of momentum into next week with a win in their regular-season finale.

Welcoming CCIW regular-season champion Illinois Wesleyan to the Carver Center having won two of its last three games, Augustana pushed the Titans for 40 minutes.

Ultimately, though, a 9-0 IWU run early in the second half proved to be the difference as the Titans held off the Vikings for a 70-64 victory, spoiling Augie's senior night.

"This is definitely encouraging, but in the end, there's no moral victories," said one of the two Augustana seniors honored Saturday, guard Luke Johnson. "We're looking forward to another opportunity to play on Tuesday in the tournament, and we're matched up with Elmhurst again.

"The first two times we've played them, they beat up on us, but it's tough to beat a team three times. We're excited for it, we're in the postseason, and like Coach (Tom) Jessee told us, everyone's 0-0 at this point."

In the first half, the Vikings (11-14, 6-10 CCIW) led by as many as six at 23-17 on a Johnson 3-pointer with 5:10 on the clock.

However, IWU (21-4, 14-2 CCIW) responded by going on a 13-2 run that was ended when Johnson scored with 20 seconds on the clock, getting Augie back to within 30-27 at halftime.

Finishing with a game-high 16 points, Johnson hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to tie the game. Again, IWU responded with an extended run, reeling off nine straight to go up 39-30.

"We showed we can compete, but we've got to finish the job to be fully satisfied," said Augustana junior center Dan Carr, who posted a double-double of 19 rebounds and 10 points. "The way the first half ended and the second half began, that kind of put it away (for IWU)."

Still, the Vikings kept on battling. Johnson hit a pair of treys to get the hosts back to within 46-44 at the 13-minute mark. After IWU went up by eight, buckets by Nate Ortiz and Johnson, sandwiched around a Chase Larsen 3-ball, had the hosts within one at 55-54 with 8:43 left.

The Titans went up by seven, and again Augie answered right back as 3-pointers by Ortiz and Nicolas Giliberto got the hosts back within three at 65-62 with two minutes left to play.

A final bucket by Matt Hanushewsky (eight points) with 19.4 seconds left gave the Vikings hope as they trailed 67-64, but IWU secured the victory from the free-throw line as Augie tried to extend the game.

"They're a terrific team, and we had a tough start to the second half, but our guys fought their tails off and really competed," said Jessee. "I'm proud of how hard we fought. I hope this can propel us into Tuesday."

Jessee is equally pleased with how his team has developed over the season, and feels that the conference tournament will mark a fresh start.

"We're back to 0-0, win and advance," he said. "This was our 25th game, and the improvement we've shown across the board has been awesome. Credit our kids for hanging in there with the process."

