‘Killer’ Toussaint brings ‘irrational confidence’ to Hawkeyes

"Joe T. is playing at his own pace and just trying to control the game and be more of a game manager as opposed to being our spark, which is what we needed him to do last year," Patrick McCaffery said. "He’s controlling the game."

He now is being paired in the backcourt with Bohannon, who has returned for a sixth season but is not expected to play the point guard position at all. That job now belongs to Toussaint.

"I’ve always enjoyed playing with a point guard like that who can get in the paint and find open guys," Bohannon said. "He’s really good at that. He’s starting to have his game settle down. He’s getting to where he can make reads he wasn’t able to make his freshman and sophomore year.

"I’ve been telling him that: It’s going to take time. My reading ability as a point guard took awhile. And now that I’m a senior, you see my assist-to-turnover ratio continue to increase for the better. With Joe T., I think that’s going to happen. The more you play, the more comfortable you’re going to get. I’m just excited to play with him this year. I think he’s a really great point guard."

Coach McCaffery said he expected Toussaint to develop into more of a leader this season with players such as Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp gone, and he has seen that happen.