‘Killer’ Toussaint brings ‘irrational confidence’ to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — When you grow up in New York City, as Joe Toussaint did, this comes naturally.
Toussaint lived in a fairly rough sector of the Bronx for most of his life, attended a high school about six blocks south of Yankee Stadium and could almost look out across the Harlem River and see the famed Rucker Park basketball courts.
On those streets and on those courts, it often is survival of the grittiest.
Toussaint, a junior guard generously listed as being 6 feet tall, plans to bring his own brand of bravado and a new level of ferocity to the Iowa basketball team as he steps into the starting lineup this season.
"He's a killer. That's what you want," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Toussaint. "He goes after people defensively. He attacks the rim. He's constantly trying to beat whoever lines up in front of him. Sometimes as a point guard, you want them to back it off a little bit, but one of the reasons we recruited him was because of who he is.
"He's a warrior, that guy. And you never want to take that away from him."
McCaffery’s son Patrick has developed a close bond with Toussaint and became one of his closest friends. He has seen how Toussaint’s approach to the game can become infectious.
"Nothing fazes him. I would say he’s just fearless," Patrick said. "That was something I was able to pick up on the moment I met him. He just doesn’t care. He’s got a lot of confidence, a lot of swag."
He said Toussaint possesses what he calls "irrational confidence."
"It’s something I love," Patrick added. "It’s something that’s grown on me in a sense just from being around him so much, just kind of that confidence, that swag. … Just that unshakeable confidence is what you need on the road in the Big Ten. You need people that aren’t fazed by anything."
Toussaint said it is no secret where he picked up this swagger.
"It’s just where I come from," he said. "In New York, there’s a slogan ‘Kill or be killed.’ You have to be a hunter. That’s one of the things my mentor, Tony Wright, told me is you have to go hunt people. You have to hunt. You have to kill."
You could see those traits on display in Toussaint’s freshman season in 2019-20 when he was forced into the lineup as the starting point guard after Jordan Bohannon had his season cut short by hip surgery.
Toussaint ended up second on the team in assists and first in steals, but he also led in turnovers.
There were moments when his swagger and defensive aggressiveness were tremendous assets and other times when they were detrimental. He was benched against Cincinnati after committing three turnovers and three fouls in the first 3 ½ minutes.
He didn’t start at all last season as Bohannon returned, but Toussaint now seemingly has matured into the consistent floor leader the Hawkeyes need.
"Joe T. is playing at his own pace and just trying to control the game and be more of a game manager as opposed to being our spark, which is what we needed him to do last year," Patrick McCaffery said. "He’s controlling the game."
He now is being paired in the backcourt with Bohannon, who has returned for a sixth season but is not expected to play the point guard position at all. That job now belongs to Toussaint.
"I’ve always enjoyed playing with a point guard like that who can get in the paint and find open guys," Bohannon said. "He’s really good at that. He’s starting to have his game settle down. He’s getting to where he can make reads he wasn’t able to make his freshman and sophomore year.
"I’ve been telling him that: It’s going to take time. My reading ability as a point guard took awhile. And now that I’m a senior, you see my assist-to-turnover ratio continue to increase for the better. With Joe T., I think that’s going to happen. The more you play, the more comfortable you’re going to get. I’m just excited to play with him this year. I think he’s a really great point guard."
Coach McCaffery said he expected Toussaint to develop into more of a leader this season with players such as Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp gone, and he has seen that happen.
"We didn’t really need my voice before because when I came in it was all seniors and juniors," Toussaint said. “Last year we had J-Bo, Connor (McCaffery), Luka and Wiesy. Now I definitely have to be one of the leaders on this team and help pave the way for the younger guys."
He said he’s not at all concerned about the Hawkeyes replacing the monster scoring numbers that Garza and Wieskamp provided. He said that slack won’t be picked up by any one player but will be spread over the entire roster.
"We have a lot of scorers," he said. "We have passers. We have playmakers, defenders. We’ve got length. We’ve got size. We’ve got a very versatile and different team. … I hear people saying ‘Oh, they’re too young,’ I feel like that’s going to really motivate us to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten this year."
The Hawkeyes definitely should be better at the defensive end of the court with Toussaint’s "killer" mentality at the point of attack.
"Joe T. has really been a menace defensively, really getting after people all over the floor," Patrick McCaffery said. "That’s something that has been good for us and will be good for our team this year."
Toussaint agrees. He said the Hawkeyes will be "way better defensively."
"I’m just trying to play hard, play with effort," he said. "Defense is all about effort and I feel like this team gives really good effort whether it’s on or off the court, watching film. I just feel like this team is going to give a really good effort this year."