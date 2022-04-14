Kris Murray testing draft waters

Kris Murray will test his NBA draft potential in upcoming months, but will retain an option to return the Iowa basketball program next season.

The Hawkeye sophomore announced Thursday that he was declaring himself eligible for the 2022 NBA draft but does not plan to hire an agent, giving him an opportunity to return to Iowa for his junior season.

Murray expects the opportunity to workout for NBA teams and gain feedback will benefit him as he works to develop his game.

"My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible," Murray said in a statement announcing his decision.

His announcement came two weeks after his twin brother, Iowa's leading scorer Keegan Murray, entered his name into this year's draft and chose to forgo his final two years of eligibility by hiring an agent.

Kris Murray, who averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds during his sophomore season, believes sampling the NBA draft process will benefit him in a number of ways.

"The opportunity to get feedback and get experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level," Murray said.

"I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that. I appreciate everyone's support."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has no issue with Murray's decision to pursue his plan.

"We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews," McCaffery said. "Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through the professional approach and we are excited to see his game grow to another level."

Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp followed a similar approach in previous years as underclassmen before returning to Iowa and eventually earning NBA opportunities.

Kris Murray started in just one of the 35 games he played last season but showed the same signs of growth that his brother showed as he developed into a consensus All-American player as a first-year starter for Iowa.

In addition to being the Hawkeyes' fourth-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder in his role off the bench, Kris Murray was Iowa's second-most accurate shooter from 3-point range with a 38.7% touch and was second on the team and 11th in the Big Ten with an average of 0.9 blocks per game.

The versatile 6-foot-8 forward increased his scoring average 9.1 points per game and added an additional 3.7 rebounds per game from his freshman to sophomore seasons.

Murray indicated he is excited to be in a position to test his abilities in front of NBA personnel because of the work he has put in at Iowa.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play the game I love every day and to wear the black and gold," he said.

Because he has chosen not to sign with an agent, Murray has until June 13 to withdraw his name from draft consideration without impacting his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

