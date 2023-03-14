Academic honor to Augie's Carr

Augustana College men’s basketball player Daniel Carr has been a force on the basketball court for the Vikings for four years.

He proved that he is good in the classroom as well.

On Tuesday, the senior from Highlands Ranch, Colo., was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-American Team. He is an accounting and business administration-management major boasting a 3.91 GPA.

He is the 178th Academic All-American in Augustana College history, which ranks No. 1 in the CCIW and seventh in all of NCAA Division III.

Carr was named All-CCIW for the third straight season after averaging a double-double in 2022-23. He was also named to the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List, as well as named a D3hoops.com preseason All-American.

This season, Carr became the 30th Augustana men's player to eclipse 1,000 career points and finished the 2022-23 season ranked ninth in the CCIW in scoring (14.5 ppg), first in rebounding (10.8), sixth in blocks (19), and top 20 in field goal percentage (46.8%). He also ranked top 40 in the nation in double-doubles, finishing his senior campaign with 11. He scored in double figures in all but eight games this season for the 7-18 Vikings.

Clark to leave Illini program

University of Illinois point guard Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.

Clark was the highest-ranked recruit of the Illini’s 2022 recruiting class and began this season as the team’s starting point guard. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13 games before taking a personal leave in early January.

Monday was the opening of a 60-day transfer portal window for players to enter the portal in order to transfer to another school without losing a year of eligibility. Clark is the first player to enter the portal from Illinois this season.