LOCAL BRIEFS: Carr named to watch list

Augie's Carr on watch list

Augustana College senior men's basketball player Dan Carr has been named to the Bevo Francis Award Watch List. Carr is among the 100 players on the mid-season watch list that was announced Sunday.

The Bevo Francis Award recognizes the top small-college men's players from NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.

Carr, a 6-foot-10 swing player from Highlands Ranch, Colo., is averaging team highs of 16.8 points per game and 12.1 rebounds (second in the nation in Div. III play) per contest.

On top of that, his 10 double-doubles rank tied for fourth nationally in 2022-23 and his 37 career double-doubles rank third among active Division III players.

Carr is one of five CCIW players on the watch list. He's joined by Fillip Bulatovic (Carthage), Tyson Cruikshank (Wheaton), Matt Helwig (North Central), and Cody Mitchell (Illinois Wesleyan). All are seniors.