Longwood at Iowa at a glance

LONGWOOD AT IOWA
When: 9:05 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa was 22-9 last season but is replacing three starters and one top reserve after Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp went into the NBA and CJ Fredrick and Jack Nunge transferred. Garza and Wieskamp accounted for 42% of the Hawkeyes’ shot attempts last season. They return two starters in sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon, who already has played in more games than any player in Iowa history, and fifth-year senior Connor McCaffery.
• The Hawkeyes rolled to a 99-47 victory Friday in a preseason exhibition game against Slippery Rock. They held the Rock to 21.5% shooting for the game, 16.2% in the first half. Patrick McCaffery led with 18 points with Keegan Murray adding 17, Payton Sandfort 12 and Austin Ash 10.
• Longwood was 12-17 last season under coach Griff Aldrich and returns its No. 2 and 3 scorers, DeShaun Wade and Justin Hill. Also back are two others players, Jesper Granlund and Zac Watson, who started most of the time. The Lancers also have has added three Division I transfers, including Jordan Perkins, who had seven points, four rebounds and four assists while playing for North Carolina Central against Iowa in the opening game last season
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;7.2
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;5.2
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;16.8
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;3.7
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.6
Longwood
Jesper Granlund;6-6;so.;5.4
Zac Watson;6-7;sr.;5.7
Jordan Perkins;6-1;sr.;5.6
Justin Hill;6-0;so.;11.0
DeShaun Wade;6-2;sr.;11.2
*Scoring averages from 2020-21 season