Look for Hawkeyes to play more pressure defense next season

IOWA CITY — You could see it last season.

When the Iowa basketball team went to the bench and put players such as Joe Toussaint, Keegan Murray, Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins into the game, there was a noticeable difference in the way the Hawkeyes played.

There often was a jolt of energy and quickness. The experience level went down. The tempo often went up.

The Hawkeyes applied more defensive pressure, quickened the pace, focused less on funneling the ball inside to Luka Garza and attempted fewer 3-point field goals.

It was a portent of what we’re likely to see next season.

Garza, backup big man Jack Nunge and 3-point artists Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick are gone.

Those young players who sometimes played only five or 10 minutes a game are going to be on the court much more.

And a team that already played fast — the Hawkeyes led the Big Ten in scoring last season and averaged 72.4 possessions per game — is likely to play even faster.

It may resemble some of those old Tom Davis teams of the 1980s and 1990s that employed bunches of players and wreaked havoc with full-court pressure.