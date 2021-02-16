McCaffery: Fredrick status remains a guessing game

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery would love to be able to say that sophomore guard CJ Fredrick is going to play Thursday night when his No. 11-ranked Hawkeyes visit No. 21 Wisconsin.

He can’t say that. McCaffery said Tuesday on a Zoom conference with reporters that he truly, honestly is not going to be able to predict from game to game whether Fredrick’s chronic lower-leg injury will permit him to play.

“I say this over and over, he's been really diligent with his rehab and treatment and being in the training room, and hopefully we'll get this thing figured out,’’ McCaffery said.

Fredrick has played in just two of the past six games because of the injury. After playing last Wednesday in a victory over Rutgers, Fredrick said he thought he had turned the corner and definitely would be in the lineup Saturday at Michigan State.

He was wrong.

“He was terrific … against Rutgers and he felt good,’’ McCaffery said. “He didn't feel so good the next day or the next day. So he was not ready to go (against the Spartans) … That's the definition of day-to-day. Boy, he felt great and then he didn't feel great. Well, then he's not going to play. We're not going to run him out there. It's just not fair.’’