McCaffery: Fredrick status remains a guessing game

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery would love to be able to say that sophomore guard CJ Fredrick is going to play Thursday night when his No. 11-ranked Hawkeyes visit No. 21 Wisconsin.
He can’t say that. McCaffery said Tuesday on a Zoom conference with reporters that he truly, honestly is not going to be able to predict from game to game whether Fredrick’s chronic lower-leg injury will permit him to play.
“I say this over and over, he's been really diligent with his rehab and treatment and being in the training room, and hopefully we'll get this thing figured out,’’ McCaffery said.
Fredrick has played in just two of the past six games because of the injury. After playing last Wednesday in a victory over Rutgers, Fredrick said he thought he had turned the corner and definitely would be in the lineup Saturday at Michigan State.
He was wrong.
“He was terrific … against Rutgers and he felt good,’’ McCaffery said. “He didn't feel so good the next day or the next day. So he was not ready to go (against the Spartans) … That's the definition of day-to-day. Boy, he felt great and then he didn't feel great. Well, then he's not going to play. We're not going to run him out there. It's just not fair.’’
McCaffery said he also did not know any more about the status of the Hawkeyes’ game against Nebraska, which was postponed on Jan. 24 because of the Cornhuskers’ problems with COVID-19 and has yet to be rescheduled.
“It's going to be rescheduled,’’ McCaffery said. “There's been a lot of talk about it but as we come down the stretch here, across the board, there could be other changes, as well in terms of you're playing this day instead of that day. We're just going to have to roll with it.’’
Both teams have openings in the schedule in the middle of next week, but Nebraska has three other games that also still need to be made up.
“You can look and say, it didn't make sense that you play here,’’ McCaffery added. “We might, but we also might not. But it will happen.’’