McCaffery: Transfer rule change has created 'awful' situation

As expected, the NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to change the rule that required players transferring from one school to another to sit out a season in between. All athletes will now be able to transfer once without missing a season. Athletes who have already earned a degree already were allowed to do that.

Athletes in fall and winter sports must notify their school that they are transferring before May 1 but for this first year it will be July 1.

Everyone knew this was coming. That is why about 1,500 Division I men’s basketball players — more than double the number of recent seasons — already have entered their name into the transfer portal.

“It’s just a different time,’’ McCaffery said. “The rule changed and you have to adjust. We had the same rules in place for a very, very long time. Certainly my entire playing and coaching career the rules were one way as it relates to transfers.’’

McCaffery said he thinks the old rule was largely misunderstood. Some thought players lost a year of eligibility by transferring, which was not true.