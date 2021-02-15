Mentally tougher, stronger Wieskamp is Big Ten player of the week

“He really worked on his body but he worked on his game, too,’’ McCaffery said. “I think the fact that he’s a little bit stronger is important but I think he’s worked on his game and he hasn’t had many off games. If he has one, he bounces right back. It doesn’t linger on him at all.’’

Wieskamp had one of the best games of his career against Rutgers last Wednesday. He finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range, many of them at key moments, in a decisive victory over a ranked team.

His mental and physical toughness was even more in evidence Saturday against Michigan State, a team that has jarred and jostled him and gotten into his head every time he has played them.

In four previous games against the Spartans, he was 7 for 26 from the field, 2 for 15 from 3 and had a total of 22 points. He had 5 points and 1 rebound against them on Feb. 2.

On Saturday: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and he again was 5 for 7 on 3s.

The result was the most lopsided home loss ever for long-time Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who presumably knows Wieskamp’s name pretty well by now.

“He’s in a good place right now,’’ McCaffery said of Wieskamp, “and we’ll keep going to him.’’