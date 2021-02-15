Mentally tougher, stronger Wieskamp is Big Ten player of the week

If Joe Wieskamp keeps playing like this, people outside the state of Iowa might finally figure out how to pronounce his last name.
They really should have figured it out by now anyway.
However, following Iowa’ 88-58 rout of Michigan State on Saturday, Fox analyst Steve Lavin talked about how well that WISE-camp kid played. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell still refers to him as WEEZ-en-camp.
As of Monday, you can call him something else: The Big Ten’s player of the week.
Wieskamp won the award for the first time following a week in which he scored 47 points in two games, made 10 3-point field goals in 14 attempts and helped Iowa turn its season around.
The Hawkeyes have now won two straight games heading into a challenging six-game final stretch that includes four games against ranked teams, three of those on the road, two against teams currently projected to get No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.
Wieskamp heads into that stretch in the best offensive groove of his life. The former Muscatine High School star has scored 16 or more points in eight of the past nine games. He is shooting 54.9% from the field in that stretch, 60.8% from 3-point range, and has raised his season scoring average from 13.8 to 15.4.
“I’m just trying to play with confidence, stay aggressive,’’ Wieskamp said. “I know I’m a great shooter so I’m going to continue to shoot it. Guys are finding me in good positions and coach is running sets for me to get me the ball. I just need to continue to stay confident and shoot the ball.’’
In the past four games, Wieskamp has outscored teammate Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer, 82 to 64.
Not that the 6-foot-6 junior is going to take over as the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 option. But he’s starting to act and play like 1B.
“I just want him to go, attack, give it up when he has to, but he’s got the freedom to shoot the ball,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I don’t think I’ve ever said to him one time in three years ‘Hey that was a bad shot.’ I want him to have that mentality that it was a good shot because I took it.’’
You can see the confidence oozing from Wieskamp right now.
In his first two years of college, he had some great moments offensively but those were punctuated by stretches in which he looked tentative or uncertain.
He has developed a stronger body since last season, but he also is stronger mentally.
“I would say the mental aspect of my game is one of the biggest things I worked on in this off-season,’’ he said. “I know that I have the capabilities physically to go out there and score and compete with anybody in the country. Sometimes when you’re struggling, you’re missing shots, it can easily get into your head.’’
That doesn’t seem to happen to Wieskamp anymore.
“He really worked on his body but he worked on his game, too,’’ McCaffery said. “I think the fact that he’s a little bit stronger is important but I think he’s worked on his game and he hasn’t had many off games. If he has one, he bounces right back. It doesn’t linger on him at all.’’
Wieskamp had one of the best games of his career against Rutgers last Wednesday. He finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds and made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range, many of them at key moments, in a decisive victory over a ranked team.
His mental and physical toughness was even more in evidence Saturday against Michigan State, a team that has jarred and jostled him and gotten into his head every time he has played them.
In four previous games against the Spartans, he was 7 for 26 from the field, 2 for 15 from 3 and had a total of 22 points. He had 5 points and 1 rebound against them on Feb. 2.
On Saturday: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and he again was 5 for 7 on 3s.
The result was the most lopsided home loss ever for long-time Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who presumably knows Wieskamp’s name pretty well by now.
“He’s in a good place right now,’’ McCaffery said of Wieskamp, “and we’ll keep going to him.’’
Poll watch: With two wins last week, Iowa moved up from 15th to 11th in the Associated Press Top 25. Three Big Ten teams are in the top five with Michigan third, Ohio State fourth and Illinois fifth. Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes’ opponent on Thursday, is 21st.
The Hawkeyes also were projected to be a No. 4 seed in the initial NCAA tournament bracket preview put out by the selection committee. Michigan and Ohio State were No. 1 seeds and Illinois a No. 2.
Milestone update: Garza now has 2,073 points in his career, leaving him 44 away from surpassing Roy Marble as Iowa’s career leader. He also is seventh on Iowa’s career list in rebounds with 837 (15 behind Bruce King) and blocked shots with 138 (3 behind Gabe Olaseni).
Jordan Bohannon has 599 assists, leaving him 14 away from surpassing Jeff Horner as Iowa’s career leader. He also is 15th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,519 points, putting him just 3 behind Don Nelson and 6 behind Andre Woolridge.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Garza could become No. 1 in scoring and Bohannon No. 1 in assists in the same game or possibly even on the same play.
Wieskamp is 33rd on Iowa’s career scoring list with 1,147 points. He trails Chad Calabria by 22 points, John Johnson by 25, Sam Williams by 29 and Val Barnes by 34.