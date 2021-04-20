Mulvey makes it official, signs with Hawkeyes

The Iowa basketball team added some needed frontcourt depth Monday with the signing of upstate New York big man Riley Mulvey.

The 6-foot-11 Mulvey, who was a junior in high school this season, made a verbal commitment in March to sign with the Hawkeyes as part of their 2022 recruiting class, but he recently decided to reclassify to 2021 and enroll at Iowa this summer.

“Building my relationship with Coach Fran McCaffery over the last 2 ½ years has inspired my commitment to be a Hawkeye,’’ Mulvey said in a statement released by the university. “I love how the team is connected as a family on and off the court, and the passion of the fans. I am excited to get on the court with my new teammates this summer and see what we can do as a team.”

Mulvey said in an interview with 247Sports that he began to think about reclassifying when forward Jack Nunge transferred from Iowa to Xavier. He then decided to do it when assistant coach Billy Taylor brought up that possibility to him.

Mulvey grew up in Rotterdam, N.Y., but played last season for St. Thomas More Academy in Connecticut, averaging 14.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 blocked shots per game.

As a sophomore at Albany Academy in the 2019-20 season, he averaged 12 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6 blocks per game.