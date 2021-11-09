Murray and Bohannon star as Hawkeyes bury Longwood

IOWA CITY — When Iowa’s Keegan Murray was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, there may have been a few eyebrows raised.
After all, the 6-foot-9 sophomore started only four games as a freshman last season and averaged only 7.2 points per game.
But only one game into the season, those eyebrows can be lowered.
Murray put on a scintillating display of point production in the first half Tuesday as Iowa bolted out of the blocks and opened its season with a 106-73 rout of Longwood University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Murray, whose previous career high in scoring was 14 points, poured in 22 points in the first half and finished with 24 for the game along with a team-high seven rebounds and a career-best five blocked shots. He made 8 of 10 shots from the field, including a 3-for-4 effort from behind the 3-point arc. He played relatively little in the second half, attempting only one more shot.
“Ever since he’s been here, I’ve been telling him he could be this kind of player,’’ sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon said.
Murray shot just 29.6% on 3-pointers last season and never had made more than two in a game.
“I just think all of the work I put in in the off-season gave me confidence,’’ Murray said. “Last season I was just doing what I had to to help the team win, which was defense and rebounding.’’
Bohannon added 18 points for the Hawkeyes on six 3-point field goals. It is the 14th time in his six-year college career he has made six or more 3s in a game. He now is only four short of Jon Diebler’s Big Ten career record of 374.
“I was hoping to get it tonight just to get it off my chest,’’ Bohannon said.
Keegan’s twin brother Kris Murray scored 16 points and also grabbed seven rebounds while making 7 of 9 shots from the floor.
Both Murrays and Bohannon each played just 17 minutes in the contest.
Patrick McCaffery added 11 points and Joe Toussaint collected nine points, four assists and four steals.
As a team, the Hawkeyes were 15 for 33 from 3-point range and shot 55.4% from the field.
“I don’t know if we’re going to make 15 every night but I think we have enough 3-point shooters,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
On a night when a handful of Big Ten teams had their hands full with mid-major opponents — Nebraska lost to Western Illinois, Ohio State defeated Akron by one point and Indiana struggled to a six-point conquest of Eastern Michigan — the Hawkeyes left no doubt from the very beginning.
They jumped to an early 9-0 lead, prompting a quick Longwood timeout, then tacked on a 14-point run that included a pair of 3s by Bohannon to push the lead to 23-3.
They connected on 12 of their first 16 shots with half of those coming from 3-point range to open a 32-8 gap.
“I think that first group’s defense is what set the tone,’’ McCaffery said. “They were scoring the ball well, too, but when you get up by 20 that fast, you’re obviously playing really good defense.’’
Murray then scored 12 points in a 16-2 binge later in the half to make it 53-20. It was 56-29 at halftime.
The onslaught continued in the second half, including an early 10-0 run that included two Bohannon 3s.
At one point Toussaint ripped the ball loose from the Lancers, staggered up the left side and somehow spotted Bohannon all the way on the other side of the floor for his sixth 3-pointer, making it 71-32.
Isaiah Wilkins led Longwood with 19 points with Leslie Nkereuwem contributing 17 points off the bench.
The Hawkeyes had a pair of injury scares in the game, both involving fifth-year senior Connor McCaffery.
He crashed to the court while leaping for a rebound in the middle of the first half and McCaffery, who underwent surgery to repair torn labrums in both hips during the off-season, seemed to be favoring one of his hips as he hobbled off the court.
He was only out of the game for 52 seconds, however, before going back in.
With 11 minutes remaining in the game, he went down in the lane with an ankle injury during a scramble for a defensive rebound and pounded the floor in anguish before limping off. He did not return to the game after that.
Fran McCaffery said he almost didn’t put his son back in the game after the first-half mishap and was just about to take him out when the second one occurred.
“I don’t think it’s real bad,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “Hopefully, it’s not because we really need him … He was walking on it, which is a good sign.’’
Only one of Iowa’s scholarship players did not play in the game. Sophomore center Josh Ogundele is nursing a back injury and McCaffery said he decided not to risk playing him.