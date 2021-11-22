Murray does it again as Hawkeyes romp

IOWA CITY — No one ever is going to accuse Keegan Murray of procrastination.
Iowa’s sophomore forward not only has scored bunches of points in the first few weeks of this season, he has made a habit of getting them very early, and that didn’t change Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Murray scored 22 points in the first half for the third time in five games as he and the Hawkeyes used ferocious man-to-man defensive pressure and another hot shooting night to trample Western Michigan in a 109-61 victory.
Murray, who scored 24, 25, 27 and 26 points in the first four games, finished with a career-high 29 while adding six rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
And no one seemed the least bit surprised.
“Honestly, no,’’ said sophomore Tony Perkins, who also reached a career high in scoring Monday. “In practice, I do my best to guard him and he still scores. You just can’t stop him … He don’t miss in practice.’’
Murray hasn’t missed much in the games either, especially early. He made 10 of his 14 shots Monday and is now averaging 17.6 points in the first half alone.
“My teammates just have the ultimate confidence in me and they do a good job of getting me the ball in the right spots at the right moment,’’ Murray said.
He admitted his mindset this season in completely different from a year ago when he played a secondary role on a team led by Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.
“I’m just being aggressive,’’ he said. “Last year I was playing a different role and this year I just want to be more assertive when I’m at the offensive end. I just use my abilities as much as I can. I’m just getting more and more confident in these first five games in myself and also my teammates.’’
Freshman Payton Sandfort added 19 points, Perkins netted 15 and Kris Murray contributed 12 as the Hawkeyes (5-0) shot 52.8% from the field and 46.2% (12 for 26) from 3-point range. Sandfort made five 3-pointers (in seven attempts) for the second consecutive game.
But the victory was more than just another offensive explosion.
The Hawkeyes also exerted intense man-to-man defensive pressure on the visiting Broncos all night, forcing 24 turnovers.
“I thought the press was really good tonight,’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who said his team played only a few minutes of zone defense at the very end of the contest. “The activity, whether it was in the press or the half-court man, was really intense. Obviously, the 24 turnovers and 15 steals are really good stats.’’
Keegan Murray started even faster than he has in previous games, scoring Iowa’s first 17 points to help them open a 17-8 lead.
However, the Hawkeyes really took off after he went to the bench with Sandfort and Perkins showing the way. Perkins scored seven points and Sandfort and Kris Murray each added a 3-point field goal in a 13-0 scoring run that widened the gap to 36-13. It was 49-20 at the half.
The Hawkeyes forced 14 turnovers before halftime and actually had more points off turnovers (22) in the first half than Western Michigan had points.
Keegan Murray added seven more points in the early stages of the second half before going to the bench, but the Hawkeyes had one more run left in them.
Jordan Bohannon, who did not score in the first half, dropped in a 3-point field, then got a steal and layup to kick off a 9-0 spree to make it 73-32.
Bohannon was presented a commemorative basketball prior to the game in honor of him becoming the Big Ten’s career leader in 3-point field goals last week. He immediately ran over and gave the ball to his father, Gordy, who he has credited with helping him develop as a shooter.
Iowa played without starting forward Patrick McCaffery for the second straight game as he continued to be sidelined with a lower leg injury. Reserve center Josh Ogundele also missed the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Fran McCaffery said he expected both players to be back on the court for another home game with Portland State on Friday.