Murray has monster night as Hawkeyes survive upset bid

IOWA CITY — Everything came so easily for the Iowa basketball team in its first two games of the season.
The Hawkeyes played tough man-to-man defense and did just about anything they wanted to do on offense in winning both games by 30 or more points.
It didn’t figure to always be this easy, though. And it wasn’t.
North Carolina Central, rated 348th out of 358 NCAA Division I teams, shredded Iowa in a closely contested first half before Keegan Murray and the Hawkeyes finally pulled down the stretch to claim a hard-fought 86-69 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Murray, who scored 49 points in the first two games, reached career highs with 27 points and 21 rebounds while also blocking four shots.
Patrick McCaffery added 15 points and sophomore guards Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis each played by far the best games of their young careers. Perkins had 13 points and several crucial defensive plays in the second half while Ulis contributed 12 points and four assists.
Sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon tied the Big Ten’s career record for 3-point field goals although he made just 1 of 10 shots from the field.
Bohannon needed only 48 seconds to tie Jon Diebler’s decade-old mark of 374 3-pointers. He missed his first 3-point attempt but Filip Rebraca rebounded and the ball wound up in Bohannon’s hands again for a 3 that swished through. He never hit another shot.
Most of the reminder of the first half was a struggle as the Hawkeyes could not handle North Carolina Central’s dribble penetration and gave the Eagles loads of close-in shots. The visitors scored 30 points in the paint in the first half and shot 58.1% from the field in the first 20 minutes.
It didn’t help that the Hawkeyes were a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt. Kris Murray did not play because of what was described as a “non-COVID-related illness" and fellow bigs Rebraca and Josh Ogundele each picked up two fouls very early in the game.
The two teams were tied at 23-23 before the Hawkeyes took off on a 15-0 scoring run in which they forced five turnovers. Patrick McCaffery and Perkins each made 3-pointers in the run and McCaffery capped the binge with a dunk off a pass from Bohannon.
The Eagles continued to refuse to roll over, however. Marque Maultsby terminated the Iowa run with the visitors’ first 3-pointer of the night and he fellow guard Randy Miller Jr. led a surge that chopped the Iowa lead to 47-44 just before halftime.
Ahron Ulis sank a 12-foot jumper in heavy traffic as the half ended to give the Hawkeyes a 49-44 edge at the break.
The Hawkeyes came out in a zone defense to start the second half but still struggled to contain the Eagles, who finally tied the score at 57-57 on a 3-pointer by Alex Caldwell with 11:59 to go.
Murray countered with two free throws and after the Eagles’ Kris Monroe made a free throw, the Hawkeyes reeled off nine straight points to make it 68-58. Perkins scored on a long pass downcourt from Murray during the run, then returned the favor by getting a steal and funneling it to Murray for a dunk.
The Hawkeyes gradually pulled away from there with Perkins, Ulis, Rebraca and Murray doing most of the damage down the stretch.
A closing 9-0 run that included six points by Ulis finished off the Eagles.
Miller led North Carolina Central with 15 points with Maultsby adding 12 but the Eagles cooled off the second half, finishing with 47.5% shooting.
The also committed 30 fouls in the contest and Iowa took advantage by making 35 of 41 free throw attempts.