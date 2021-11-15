 Skip to main content
N.C. Central at Iowa at a glance
N.C. Central at Iowa at a glance

NC Central Memphis Basketball

North Carolina Central's Alex Caldwell, right, drives around Memphis's Josh Minott in the first half Saturday night. Caldwell leads the Eagles in scoring at 11.5 points per game.

 AP

N.C. CENTRAL AT IOWA

When: 8:05 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa has won each of its first two games by 30 points or more. Most recently, it defeated UMKC 89-57 on Friday behind 25 points by Keegan Murray and 9 points and 13 rebounds by Filip Rebraca. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points and now needs just one more 3-point field goal to match the Big Ten Conference career record held by former Ohio State star Jon Diebler.

• North Carolina Central lost to Iowa 97-67 in the opening game last season with Patrick McCaffery scoring 16 points and Keegan Murray 12. The Eagles, in their 13th season under head coach Levelle Moton, have almost a completely new roster since last season with all five current starters being transfers.

• North Carolina Central, located in Durham, N.C., opened the season with a 70-60 loss to Richmond in a game in which it held a 36-31 halftime lead. The Eagles then suffered a 90-51 loss to No. 12 Memphis. Guard Alex Caldwell, the leading scorer for Southeast Missouri State in 2019-20, leads the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game. He had 17 points on 4-for-4 3-point shooting against Richmond.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (2-0)

Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;24.5

Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.5

Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.5

Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.5

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;15.5

N.C. Central (0-2)

Kris Monroe;6-8;sr.;3.5

Cameron Butler;6-10;jr.;2.0

Marque Maultsby;6-3;jr.;9.0

Alex Caldwell;6-0;sr.;11.5

Randy Miller Jr.;6-2;sr.;4.5

