N.C. Central at Iowa at a glance

N.C. CENTRAL AT IOWA
When: 8:05 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa has won each of its first two games by 30 points or more. Most recently, it defeated UMKC 89-57 on Friday behind 25 points by Keegan Murray and 9 points and 13 rebounds by Filip Rebraca. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points and now needs just one more 3-point field goal to match the Big Ten Conference career record held by former Ohio State star Jon Diebler.
• North Carolina Central lost to Iowa 97-67 in the opening game last season with Patrick McCaffery scoring 16 points and Keegan Murray 12. The Eagles, in their 13th season under head coach Levelle Moton, have almost a completely new roster since last season with all five current starters being transfers.
• North Carolina Central, located in Durham, N.C., opened the season with a 70-60 loss to Richmond in a game in which it held a 36-31 halftime lead. The Eagles then suffered a 90-51 loss to No. 12 Memphis. Guard Alex Caldwell, the leading scorer for Southeast Missouri State in 2019-20, leads the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game. He had 17 points on 4-for-4 3-point shooting against Richmond.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (2-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;24.5
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.5
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.5
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;15.5
N.C. Central (0-2)
Kris Monroe;6-8;sr.;3.5
Cameron Butler;6-10;jr.;2.0
Marque Maultsby;6-3;jr.;9.0
Alex Caldwell;6-0;sr.;11.5
Randy Miller Jr.;6-2;sr.;4.5