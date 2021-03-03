 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska at Iowa at a glance
topical

Nebraska at Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers Nebraska Basketball

Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) scored 25 points in the Cornhuskers' victory over Rutgers on Monday.

 AP

NEBRASKA AT IOWA

When: 8:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa rose to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 73-57 road victory over Ohio State on Sunday. Luka Garza recorded his 30th career double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Joe Wieskamp added 19 points. The Hawkeyes have now won five of their past six games.

• Nebraska has put together a surprising two-game winning streak and blasted Rutgers 72-51 on Monday, on the same day that leading scorer Teddy Allen opted to leave the team. Lat Mayen scored 25 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot 51.9% from the field and led by 18 at halftime, by 30 with 8 minutes to go.

• By winning its last two games, Iowa can wrap up the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament. It even can afford to lose one of the two games and still get a top-four seed if Ohio State loses to Illinois or Purdue loses to Indiana.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (18-7, 12-6)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.3

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.8

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.3

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.4

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.7

Nebraska (7-17, 3-14)

Lat Mayen;6-9;jr.;8.5

Thorir Thorbjarnarson;6-6;sr.;3.5

Derrick Walker;6-8;jr.;6.0

Trey McGowens;6-4;jr.;10.7

Kobe Webster;6-0;sr.;7.0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News