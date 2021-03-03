Nebraska at Iowa at a glance

NEBRASKA AT IOWA
When: 8:01 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa rose to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 73-57 road victory over Ohio State on Sunday. Luka Garza recorded his 30th career double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Joe Wieskamp added 19 points. The Hawkeyes have now won five of their past six games.
• Nebraska has put together a surprising two-game winning streak and blasted Rutgers 72-51 on Monday, on the same day that leading scorer Teddy Allen opted to leave the team. Lat Mayen scored 25 points for the Cornhuskers, who shot 51.9% from the field and led by 18 at halftime, by 30 with 8 minutes to go.
• By winning its last two games, Iowa can wrap up the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament. It even can afford to lose one of the two games and still get a top-four seed if Ohio State loses to Illinois or Purdue loses to Indiana.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (18-7, 12-6)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.3
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.8
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.3
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.7
Nebraska (7-17, 3-14)
Lat Mayen;6-9;jr.;8.5
Thorir Thorbjarnarson;6-6;sr.;3.5
Derrick Walker;6-8;jr.;6.0
Trey McGowens;6-4;jr.;10.7
Kobe Webster;6-0;sr.;7.0