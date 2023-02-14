AMES — Whether you consider it a lull, skid or a slump, Iowa State University men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger wants to make one thing clear: The No. 19 Cyclones’ recent struggles don’t require a reset, nor a push of the panic button.

Life in the Big 12 Conference will be tumultuous at times for every team in the league — and that’s not based on opinion, it’s rooted in fact.

“I think you look at every team in this league and at some point you'd say there's some slippage,” said Otzelberger, whose team (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) seeks to end a two-game losing streak Wednesday at 8 p.m. against No. 22 TCU (17-8, 6-6) at Hilton Coliseum. “Maybe they're a little tired. Mentally, maybe you caught them at the right time. I mean, shoot, we're still, what, right now 10 days removed from the (68-53 home win) against Kansas where, I'm like, that was a masterpiece. We did a great job on both sides, so everybody's had it happen.”

That’s not hyperbole. No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas have both endured three-game losing streaks. Sixth-ranked Texas lost Monday at ninth-place Texas Tech, allowing the Bears to join the Longhorns atop the conference standings. No. 12 Kansas State — which is ensconced in a three-way tie for third place with the Cyclones and Oklahoma State — has lost four of its last five league games. Oh, and TCU has been decimated by injuries to key players such as Eddie Lampkin and Mike Miles and enters Wednesday’s game on a three-game slide. So, yes, it’s happened to everyone, ISU included.

“Time and time again we’ve talked about our habits and the things we do daily, the work that we put in,” Cyclone forward Tre King said. “I feel like if we just stick to what we’re doing and just stay together, honestly, I think we’ll be right back to where we were.”

That’s because streaks can move in a positive direction, too. Baylor started conference play 0-3 and has won nine of its past 10 Big 12 games. Kansas has won three straight after navigating through its rare three-game string of setbacks. Resilience is key and a lack of it leads to the slippage Otzelberger mentioned.

“I don’t think there’s anything that we should feel bad about,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve just got to be smarter. We’ve got to be tougher. We play a physical brand of defense. We don’t have an issue when we’re trying to take a charge or block a shot at the rim — when we come with force and play physical.”

Therein lies the rub. That’s how almost every team in the Big 12 wants to play, as Wednesday’s game between the Cyclones and the Horned Frogs will demonstrate. ISU boasts the country’s 10th-best defense in terms of adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom. TCU is ranked 19th — and may get Lampkin and/or Miles back, as well.

“Everything’s in play, everything’s gonna happen,” Otzelberger said. “Just keep focusing on what you can control and understand that anything that’s happened, I don’t think it’s like a trend or the sky is falling. It’s more just like a really good league, really good teams, really small margin. Get back to practice, do what you can, be ready for the next one.”