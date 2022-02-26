Northern Iowa claims MVC title

CEDAR FALLS — The math was simple.

If the Northern Iowa men's basketball team could beat Loyola Chicago — a team it lost to by 27 points just two weeks ago — in its final regular season game Saturday, the Panthers would capture the Missouri Valley regular season title.

A loss and the Ramblers would take their second straight conference crown.

It took an extra five minutes and 32 points from Panthers star AJ Green, but Northern Iowa claimed a 102-96 win in overtime to clinch its second Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in three seasons and fourth in program history.

UNI started the game with a 9-2 run led by Green, who scored seven points in the first two minutes of the half.

When Green picked up his second early foul, forcing Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson to sub out the team’s leading scorer, freshman guard Bowen Born and sophomore forward Noah Carter picked up the reins.

The pair combined for 15 points over the next six minutes of action as UNI outscored Loyola 19-9 to grab a 28-17 lead.

The Ramblers then jumped back into the game with a 9-2 run of their own and another Loyola run, this one 7-2, tied the game 46-46 heading into the locker room.

In the second half, neither team could pull away. Loyola grabbed its second lead of the quarter following a Ryan Schwieger layup with 16:04 remaining and held it for the next 11 minutes.

The Panthers, however, entered the bonus with just over 12 minutes remaining in regulation and the double bonus with just over 9 minutes left in the game. While in the bonus, the Panthers converted on 20-of-22 free throw attempts, eventually tying the game at 85-85 with 1:11 left.

Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson connected on two free throw attempts to put Loyola in front by two points with 58 seconds left. However, a Green jumper followed by two missed attempts by the Ramblers sent the game to overtime, knotted at 87 apiece.

With UNI already leading by four in overtime, a 3-pointer by Born with 50 seconds remaining gave UNI some breathing room, and the Panthers made 5-6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win and the conference title.

Along with Green's 32 points, Carter finished with 24 points and seven rebounds while Born added a career-high 20 points.

“What an unbelievable game,” Jacobson said. “It just seemed like both teams kept making plays.”

UNI gets nearly a week off ahead of its first game at Arch Madness. The Panthers will take on the winner of Illinois State and Indiana State at noon on Friday in the quarterfinals.

