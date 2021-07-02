Opponents likely to get double dose of Murrays next season

"Every single time I was on the court and subbed out, he’d be the first one to talk to me about what he sees on the court, things like that," Keegan said. "I think him being on the sidelines really helped me because he’d see something different from what I saw on the court."

It’s going to be less of an issue this season anyway because by all accounts, Kris Murray is ready to step into a much more prominent role with the Hawkeyes.

"He’s going to be a really integral part of everything we do moving forward," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Kris. "He was in a great place last year. If we had needed him to play more minutes I have no doubt that he could have.

"He’s a little bit different from Keegan in terms of what he does. They complement each other so they can play together. … He’s a very good 3-point shooter, which is something our team needs, but I think physically he’s in a really good place in terms of his strength and conditioning. I think his confidence is in a really good place."

Kris made big contributions with the scout team to help his teammates prepare for upcoming games. He did such a good job of imitating Gonzaga All-American Corey Kispert prior to a game with the No. 1-ranked Zags that teammates began calling him Krispert.