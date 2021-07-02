Opponents likely to get double dose of Murrays next season

IOWA CITY — They are identical twins. They haven't had identical roles in the Iowa basketball program. Not yet.
Keegan and Kris Murray are about the same size, have similar levels of athleticism and have comparable skill sets.
But Keegan played 555 minutes for the Iowa basketball team last season while making the Big Ten’s all-freshman team.
Kris played 41 minutes.
Fortunately, the 6-foot-8 sons of former Hawkeye star Kenyon Murray not only are blessed with tons of natural ability and a high degree of intelligence, but they apparently have almost negligible egos.
That helped Kris Murray get through what might have been an otherwise agonizing 2020-21 season.
"At times it could be hard but I just had to stay positive about it because (Keegan) was having a great year," Kris said.
"We had the same situation in high school (at Cedar Rapids Prairie). When I was a sophomore and he was a sophomore as well, he started on the varsity and I came off the bench and sort of played spot minutes. It’s really similar to that situation. I just kind of took it as a learning year."
Keegan Murray said he never saw the slightest semblance of resentment or bruised feelings from the fact that he had a breakout season while his brother sat the bench.
"Every single time I was on the court and subbed out, he’d be the first one to talk to me about what he sees on the court, things like that," Keegan said. "I think him being on the sidelines really helped me because he’d see something different from what I saw on the court."
It’s going to be less of an issue this season anyway because by all accounts, Kris Murray is ready to step into a much more prominent role with the Hawkeyes.
"He’s going to be a really integral part of everything we do moving forward," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Kris. "He was in a great place last year. If we had needed him to play more minutes I have no doubt that he could have.
"He’s a little bit different from Keegan in terms of what he does. They complement each other so they can play together. … He’s a very good 3-point shooter, which is something our team needs, but I think physically he’s in a really good place in terms of his strength and conditioning. I think his confidence is in a really good place."
Kris made big contributions with the scout team to help his teammates prepare for upcoming games. He did such a good job of imitating Gonzaga All-American Corey Kispert prior to a game with the No. 1-ranked Zags that teammates began calling him Krispert.
His ability to shoot from the outside will come in handy with Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Luka Garza departed from last season’s team. McCaffery said Kris also has the ability to play center, which will help with Garza and Jack Nunge no longer around.
Kris said that all the success that Keegan enjoyed last season actually helped him in a way because it showed him that someone with his same physical attributes could excel in the Big Ten.
"It definitely makes you work harder, especially in practice," he said. "Just give it your all and just get better every single day. That’s really all I can do."
Keegan’s role also will increase this year.
Last season, he progressed from being an unheralded true freshman who wasn’t even ranked among the top 300 prospects in the country to being a key reserve and occasional starter.
His shooting was a bit streaky but he was a constant force on the boards, averaging 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Now he will be expected to be one of the team’s stars.
"Obviously, with Luka gone, there’s a big hole to fill with points and things like that," Keegan said. "I just think that the better I can develop my skill set during this off-season, the better our team will be. … My jump shot has been a lot more consistent this off-season so I just think that’s helping my game right now."
He said he is looking forward to being on the court at the same time as Kris, who he described as "an incredibly versatile player."
"He probably was a better shooter last year in practices than a lot of people on our team," Keegan added. "I think being on the scout team last year really helped him to be more versatile in his game and things like that. I think you’ll really see him be able to put the ball in the hoop, really be able to defend and block shots."