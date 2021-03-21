 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon vs. Iowa at a glance
topical

Oregon vs. Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
AP All-Pac-12 Basketball

Oregon's Chris Duarte and teammate Eugene Omoruyi both earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors this season.

 AP

OREGON VS. IOWA

When: 11:10 a.m.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the West Regional, advanced with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon University on Saturday. Luka Garza made four of five 3-point attempts and scored 24 points. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon had 13 apiece as the Hawkeyes shot 53.7% from the field and never trailed.

• Oregon reached the second round by no-contest when VCU was unable to play because of COVID-19 issues. The Ducks won the regular-season championship of the Pac-12 but lost in the second round of the conference tournament to Oregon State. All five Ducks starters average in double figures and all of them have made 20 or more 3-point field goals this season.

• Iowa and Oregon met in November 2018 in the 2K Empire Classic in New York City with the Hawkeyes claiming a 77-69 victory. Three current Iowa players played in that game with Bohannon scoring 16 points, Garza 12 and Wieskamp 4 in only the third game of his career. Will Richardson is the only Oregon player still around from that game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (22-8)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.8

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.4

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.7

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;7.8

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.9

Oregon (20-6)

LJ Figueroa;6-6;sr.;12.3

Eric Williams Jr.;6-6;jr.;10.4

Eugene Omoruyi;6-6;sr.;16.7

Chris Duarte;6-6;sr.;16.7

Will Richardson;6-5;jr.;10.4

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten shares his thoughts on Illinois' game with Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News