Oregon vs. Iowa at a glance

OREGON VS. IOWA
When: 11:10 a.m.
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: CBS
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the West Regional, advanced with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon University on Saturday. Luka Garza made four of five 3-point attempts and scored 24 points. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon had 13 apiece as the Hawkeyes shot 53.7% from the field and never trailed.
• Oregon reached the second round by no-contest when VCU was unable to play because of COVID-19 issues. The Ducks won the regular-season championship of the Pac-12 but lost in the second round of the conference tournament to Oregon State. All five Ducks starters average in double figures and all of them have made 20 or more 3-point field goals this season.
• Iowa and Oregon met in November 2018 in the 2K Empire Classic in New York City with the Hawkeyes claiming a 77-69 victory. Three current Iowa players played in that game with Bohannon scoring 16 points, Garza 12 and Wieskamp 4 in only the third game of his career. Will Richardson is the only Oregon player still around from that game.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (22-8)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.8
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.4
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.7
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;7.8
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.9
Oregon (20-6)
LJ Figueroa;6-6;sr.;12.3
Eric Williams Jr.;6-6;jr.;10.4
Eugene Omoruyi;6-6;sr.;16.7
Chris Duarte;6-6;sr.;16.7
Will Richardson;6-5;jr.;10.4