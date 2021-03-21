Oregon vs. Iowa at a glance

OREGON VS. IOWA

When: 11:10 a.m.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the West Regional, advanced with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon University on Saturday. Luka Garza made four of five 3-point attempts and scored 24 points. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon had 13 apiece as the Hawkeyes shot 53.7% from the field and never trailed.

• Oregon reached the second round by no-contest when VCU was unable to play because of COVID-19 issues. The Ducks won the regular-season championship of the Pac-12 but lost in the second round of the conference tournament to Oregon State. All five Ducks starters average in double figures and all of them have made 20 or more 3-point field goals this season.