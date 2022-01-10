Otzelberger: Iowa State must remain the aggressor

Let that intensity lag even for a moment and adversity snowballs. That’s what happened to ISU in Norman when it seemed uncharacteristically a step slow on defense after building an 11-point lead early in the second half. They started thinking. They struggled to rely on their habit-based instincts — and if that occurs at Kansas, attaining the second conference win of the season will become nearly impossible.

“(Otzelberger) just told us we can’t keep our heads down about it,” said ISU forward Tristan Enaruna, who transferred in from Kansas over the summer. “We can’t be caught up in it too much. Adversity is a good thing, kind of. You’ve got to learn from it and I feel like this happening earlier in the conference season is better than it happening late, so I feel like this is only going to help us.”

But only if the Cyclones strictly adhere to that “aggressor” mentality against a league filled with similarly tough-minded teams.

Half of the Big 12’s defenses rank among KenPom’s top 25 in that category — and ISU leads the way at No. 6 despite Saturday’s setback.

So the loss at Oklahoma could be a blip, a reality check, a chance for the Cyclones to fully recommit to their grit-based formula for success.