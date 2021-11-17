Pals Perkins and Ulis ready for bigger role with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — When Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis are old and gray and they look back at their University of Iowa basketball careers, they might very well point to Tuesday night as a seminal moment.
It’s the night the two sophomore guards first stepped up to contribute as complete players rather than just spare parts.
Perkins and Ulis came off the bench to provide stability and heretofore unseen productivity as they helped the Hawkeyes recover from almost 30 minutes of mediocrity to claim an 86-69 victory over North Carolina Central.
Neither of the two youngsters, who are roommates and best friends, played more than 15 minutes in a game in their freshman season, but they were on the court for the final 13 minutes, 5 seconds of Tuesday’s game.
Iowa had a slim 57-54 lead when they came in and North Carolina Central quickly tied the score. However, they teamed with Keegan Murray, Connor McCaffery and Filip Rebraca to outscore the visiting Eagles 29-12 the rest of the way.
That quintet played so well that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery never felt the need to make another substitution the rest of the way.
“They seemed to not tire,’’ McCaffery said. “Normally when you’re pressing and you’re guarding man-to-man off the dribble and you’re sending everybody to the glass, it wears you down. But they didn’t seem to get tired and they seemed to be connected.’’
The 6-foot-4 Perkins and 6-3 Ulis undoubtedly earned increased playing time in future games, starting with a 6 p.m. battle with Alabama State on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“They’re very athletic and they make good decisions on both offense and defense,’’ said Murray, who put up 27 points and 21 rebounds in the victory. “Once they get more run on the court, their confidence is only going to grow.’’
Perkins and Ulis always have been considered to be solid defenders and that’s why McCaffery had them on the floor in the second half. But they also produced offensively.
Each of them averaged 1.6 points per game in limited roles last season but Perkins collected a career-best 13 points and Ulis added a career-high 12.
“It all came from defense …’’ Perkins said. “Everything we did just flowed from the defensive end.’’
The duo combined to make just 1 of 6 3-point field goal attempts last season but they were 3 for 3 Tuesday. The 3-pointer Ulis sank in the closing minutes was the first of his career.
“Last year we didn’t shoot a lot. We weren’t really confident or comfortable shooting it,’’ Perkins said. “But this year we’ve really improved. We come in a lot together and shoot after practice and on off days. We’re just a lot better than we were last year.’’
The overall quality of their play showed in the plus-minus statistics for the game. Perkins was a plus-27 and Ulis plus-25 while the two veteran guards who start, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Toussaint, had minus numbers. Even Murray, with his monster stat night, was only plus-17.
McCaffery said he wasn’t really surprised. He recalled that the two kids played a key role in an important victory over Rutgers last season.
“They did it last year,’’ he said. “They just didn’t get a ton of playing time …
“Those guys have done it before. I think this game will give them a lot of confidence moving forward but those guys already have proven they can play.’’