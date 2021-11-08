Patrick McCaffery appears poised for breakout season

IOWA CITY — Stamina and staying power never have been strong points for Patrick McCaffery.
Iowa’s sophomore forward has battled lingering health issues in the first two years of his college basketball career, appearing in only 33 games and never playing more than 21 minutes in a contest. As a reserve coming off the bench, he seldom needed to play more than that.
But now he is a starter for the Hawkeyes. And the 6-foot-9 son of head coach Fran McCaffery feels ready to handle a larger workload.
“I feel like my first two years I would run around out there like a chicken with my head cut off, just trying to make an impact, just playing super hard with crazy energy,’’ said Patrick, who will be in the lineup Tuesday when the Hawkeyes open the regular season against Longwood at 9 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“Now I’ve realized if I’m going to play a lot of minutes I still need to play incredibly hard but be more efficient with how I use that … I’m much more comfortable now and playing really hard was kind of a way to counteract not being comfortable. I’ve seen it all now at this point.’’
Patrick, who battled cancer while in the eighth grade, sometimes looked completely drained when coming off the court in the past.
However, he played a team-leading 21 minutes in Friday’s 99-47 exhibition victory over Slippery Rock, producing team-high totals of 18 points and 8 rebounds.
And he looked ready to play many more minutes had he been required to. As always, he appeared to have a great deal of free-wheeling fun while he was out there, dashing up and down the floor with a wide smile.
“He has a lot of personality,’’ Fran McCaffery admitted. “Just loves the game. He loves to play. He enjoys it. When you work the hours that he does, it can't be work. It has to be what you love.
“I think he loves his teammates, too, and recognizes that we have a different group. We have a chance to come together and be really good, and he wants to be a part of that.’’
Fran McCaffery said Patrick was playing this well in the middle of the summer and seemed poised for a big season before being sidelined by sprained ankles on both legs over a six-week period in the preseason.
Patrick said the ankle issues are mostly behind him now.
“I told (trainer Brad Floy) to tape them really tight,’’ he said. “Sometimes I’ll feel like just some general weakness or pain in that area but overall I’m definitely on an upward trajectory.’’
While Patrick scored most of his points in the exhibition game on dunks and drives to the hoop, Fran McCaffery said his son is one of several players who has the ability to step outside and score from behind the 3-point line.
He made the Hawkeyes’ only 3 of the first half Friday although he shot only 30% (13 for 43) from out there last season.
“He's a good 3-point shooter. He was never a volume 3-point shooter,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “He was always a scorer. Even in high school, when he averaged a bunch of points, he made some 3s, but he was back-cutting and getting out on the break and shooting pull-ups and leaners and floaters. He has a knack for being able to make those kinds of shots.
“But he's really worked on it, his 3-point shot. This summer he shot about 1,000 every day, and that's going to make a big difference for him.’’
Fellow sophomore Keegan Murray, who played against Patrick in high school and AAU ball before becoming his teammate last season, said he has no doubt McCaffery is going to be a highly productive player all season.
“He’s always been a great player,’’ said Murray, who scored 17 points Friday. “He’s just been behind a few guys the last few years but in practice he’s really shown a growth in his scoring ability and on defense … I think if he just keeps that mindset, he’s going to have a great year.’’