Patrick McCaffery appears poised for breakout season

And he looked ready to play many more minutes had he been required to. As always, he appeared to have a great deal of free-wheeling fun while he was out there, dashing up and down the floor with a wide smile.

“He has a lot of personality,’’ Fran McCaffery admitted. “Just loves the game. He loves to play. He enjoys it. When you work the hours that he does, it can't be work. It has to be what you love.

“I think he loves his teammates, too, and recognizes that we have a different group. We have a chance to come together and be really good, and he wants to be a part of that.’’

Fran McCaffery said Patrick was playing this well in the middle of the summer and seemed poised for a big season before being sidelined by sprained ankles on both legs over a six-week period in the preseason.

Patrick said the ankle issues are mostly behind him now.

“I told (trainer Brad Floy) to tape them really tight,’’ he said. “Sometimes I’ll feel like just some general weakness or pain in that area but overall I’m definitely on an upward trajectory.’’