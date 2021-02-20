 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State at Iowa at a glance
topical

Penn State at Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn St Ohio St Basketball

Penn State's Myreon Jones, left, fights for possession of the ball with Ohio State's E.J. Liddell. Jones leads the Nittany Lions in scoring heading into Sunday's game at Iowa.

 AP

PENN STATE AT IOWA

When: 4:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Luka Garza, who leads the nation in scoring, needs only 14 points to surpass Roy Marble as Iowa’s career scoring leader. That’s not the only potential milestone in this game. Jordan Bohannon needs nine assists to become Iowa’s career leader in that statistic and head coach Fran McCaffery is trying for his 100th Big Ten victory.

• The 11th-ranked Hawkeyes handed No. 21 Wisconsin a 77-62 loss on the road Thursday night. Garza made four 3-point field goals and collected 30 points and 8 rebounds. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Wieskamp made five 3-pointers for the third straight game and is now 15 for 20 on 3s in that stretch.

• Penn State suffered its third straight loss Thursday, going down to a 92-82 loss to No. 4 Ohio State. Myreon Jones led four players in double figures with 18 points. The Nittany Lions, under interim coach Jim Ferry, are 1-7 on the road.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (16-6, 10-5)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.5

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;4.0

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;24.7

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.0

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8

Penn State (7-11, 4-10)

Izaiah Brockington;6-4;jr.;13.7

Myles Dread;6-4;jr.;7.4

John Harrar;6-9;sr.;9.0

Myreon Jones;6-3;jr.;15.1

Jamari Wheeler;6-1;sr.;5.6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News