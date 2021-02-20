Penn State at Iowa at a glance

PENN STATE AT IOWA

When: 4:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

• Luka Garza, who leads the nation in scoring, needs only 14 points to surpass Roy Marble as Iowa’s career scoring leader. That’s not the only potential milestone in this game. Jordan Bohannon needs nine assists to become Iowa’s career leader in that statistic and head coach Fran McCaffery is trying for his 100th Big Ten victory.

• The 11th-ranked Hawkeyes handed No. 21 Wisconsin a 77-62 loss on the road Thursday night. Garza made four 3-point field goals and collected 30 points and 8 rebounds. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Wieskamp made five 3-pointers for the third straight game and is now 15 for 20 on 3s in that stretch.