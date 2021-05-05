Penn State's Brockington transferring to Iowa State

New Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger completed his roster Wednesday, adding another Big Ten wing player as a transfer.

Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington signed with the Cyclones, becoming the sixth transfer to join the ISU program since Otzelberger was hired to replace Steve Prohm.

The 6-foot-4 Brockington averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season and was one of eight Penn State players to enter the NCAA transfer portal after Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsbury was hired as the head coach over interim coach Jim Ferry.

Two of those players, John Harrar and Seth Lundy, have opted to remove their names from the portal and return to Penn State. Brockington also chose to do that on March 26 but two weeks ago, he jumped back into the portal.

He also considered offers from Arkansas, Wake Forest and BYU before picking the Cyclones.

Brockington began his college career at St. Bonaventure, averaging 4.3 points in 34 games as a freshman in 2017-18. He averaged 8.1 points per game at Penn State in 2019-20.