Plummer and Frazier bolster Illini backcourt

It’s fair to say it was at least a break-even weekend for the University of Illinois basketball team from a personnel standpoint. Maybe even better than that.
On Sunday, All-Big Ten center Kofi Cockburn announced that he planned to enter his name in the NBA draft while retaining the possibility of returning to the Illini.
But on Saturday, the Illini gained the services of two savvy 6-foot-1 senior guards with superb 3-point shooting skills.
Utah star Alfonso Plummer announced that he had chosen to transfer to Illinois, selecting the Illini over offers from Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech and BYU. And a few hours later, Illini stalwart Trent Frazier revealed via social media that he had changed his mind about pursuing professional opportunities and would return for one more season at the college level.
Plummer and Frazier figure to team with Andre Curbelo to give the Illini a deep and diverse backcourt for next season.
Curbelo, who parlayed his spectacular passing skills into a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season, actually played a role in luring Plummer to Illinois.
Both players are from Puerto Rico.
“And there’s nothing better than teaming up with your people,” Plummer told the Illini Inquirer. “He needs me and I need him. That was enough, because Puerto Ricans look out for each other like family.”
The 6-1 Plummer averaged 13.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists last season for the Utes, finishing second in the Pac-12 in 3-point field goals while making 38.3% of his shots from behind the arc.
He spent two years at Arizona Western College, leading the nation’s junior colleges in 3-pointers, and averaged 8.4 points per game as a junior at Utah, capping that season by making 11 3s and scoring 35 points in a Pac-12 tournament game against Oregon State.
Frazier averaged 10.2 points per game in helping Illinois to a 24-7 record last season. He led the team in 3-pointers and steals and was named to the All-Big Ten defensive team.
He has started 108 of 126 games at Illinois and ranks 19th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,434 points.
Both players have completed four years at the college level but will be able to play another season as the NCAA ruled that anyone playing in the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 season can have an additional year of eligibility.
The additions of Plummer and Frazier will help ease the loss to All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu, who has entered the NBA draft, and freshman Adam Miller, who entered the NBA transfer portal.
The Illini also are losing forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who is pursuing pro opportunities overseas. Senior Da’Monte Williams has not yet determined whether he will take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 ruling and return for another season.