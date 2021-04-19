Plummer and Frazier bolster Illini backcourt

It’s fair to say it was at least a break-even weekend for the University of Illinois basketball team from a personnel standpoint. Maybe even better than that.

On Sunday, All-Big Ten center Kofi Cockburn announced that he planned to enter his name in the NBA draft while retaining the possibility of returning to the Illini.

But on Saturday, the Illini gained the services of two savvy 6-foot-1 senior guards with superb 3-point shooting skills.

Utah star Alfonso Plummer announced that he had chosen to transfer to Illinois, selecting the Illini over offers from Florida, Georgia, Texas Tech and BYU. And a few hours later, Illini stalwart Trent Frazier revealed via social media that he had changed his mind about pursuing professional opportunities and would return for one more season at the college level.

Plummer and Frazier figure to team with Andre Curbelo to give the Illini a deep and diverse backcourt for next season.

Curbelo, who parlayed his spectacular passing skills into a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season, actually played a role in luring Plummer to Illinois.

Both players are from Puerto Rico.