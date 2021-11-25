Portland State at Iowa at a glance

PORTLAND STATE AT IOWA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN-plus (streaming online)
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa rolled to a 109-61 victory over Western Michigan on Monday and has now won its first five games by an average of 31 points per game. Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points and had 22 points in the first half for the third time in five games. The Hawkeyes also got 63 points from their bench, including 19 by Payton Sandfort, 15 by Tony Perkins and 12 by Kris Murray.
• The Hawkeyes currently lead the nation in scoring at 99.6 points per game. They also are sixth in free throw percentage (83.87%), assists per game (21.0) and scoring margin (31). Individually, Keegan Murray is second in the country in scoring behind Ochai Agbaji of Kansas.
• Portland State, under new coach Jase Coburn, suffered a 69-54 loss to city rival Portland University on Tuesday. The Vikings also lost to Oregon State in their opener, then had lopsided victories over an NAIA program, Evergreen State, and Division III George Fox University. Hawaii transfer James Jean-Marie, who has played at five colleges in five years, has recorded a double-double in every game so far.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (5-0)
Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;26.2
Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0
Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.0
Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;6.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.0
Portland State (2-2)
James Jean-Marie;6-8;sr.;15.0
Khalid Thomas;6-10;sr.;9.8
Marlon Ruffin;6-5;jr.;12.3
Michael Carter III;6-5;jr.;7.3
Mikal Starks;6-1;jr.;4.8