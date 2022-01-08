PRINCE: Cockburn getting overlooked in awards chatter

But yet it appears he has been taken for granted. When you hear talk about the player of the year races both nationally and in the Big Ten, it is rare you will hear his name.

No disrespect to Iowa's Keegan Murray and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, who are the only two players averaging more points than Cockburn, but who is more dominant? Who has led his team to the top of the Big Ten while being double and triple-teamed at times?

Find a more dominating big man in college basketball. Illinois fans understand he is one of a kind.

"(Cockburn's) a tough match-up for anyone, the way they use him around the basket, and now surrounded him with shooters make him a tough guard and their team, pick your poison," Minnesota's head Ben Johnson said.

To those who get a vote: watch the games and ask yourself these questions: If you were an opposing coach, would you like to see Illinois in your bracket? How would you stop Cockburn from scoring because you cannot foul him like his first two years; he is shooting a career-high 70% from the charity stripe. Finally, if you are worried about the Illini handling great competition, find the Arizona game this year and ask yourself if they are not one of the nation's top 25 teams.

There are those who say let the wins take care of themselves, but Cockburn being left off some of these mid-season awards is why rankings matter.

