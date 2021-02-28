Prince: Dosunmu passes the torch and Illini fans get look at future

The University of Illinois men's basketball team continues to grow and morph and Illini fans are seeing glimpses of what could be a bright future.

Coach Brad Underwood told the press last week that sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu needs to turn pro.

"There is nothing else he is going to accomplish in college basketball that I'm going to do for him," Underwood said. "He's turned himself into 'that guy.'"

It appeared Underwood was giving his star potential national player of the year his blessing the same way former LSU coach Dale Brown gave Shaquille O'Neal. Brown told O'Neal that the way he was being played, hit, shoved, grabbed, etc., it was best for him to pursue his dreams in the NBA before he became injured.

Underwood, in so many words, did the same thing for the 6-foot-5 All-American Dosunmu.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Last Tuesday night, in what looked like a college football contest, the game between Illinois and Michigan State became very physical. Late in the game, Dosunmu attacked the basket for what appeared to be a dunk. However, the shot was turned away by seldom-used freshman Spartan Mady Sissoko, who played six minutes a game. He swiped at Dosunmu's head, breaking his nose.