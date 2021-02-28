Prince: Dosunmu passes the torch and Illini fans get look at future

The University of Illinois men's basketball team continues to grow and morph and Illini fans are seeing glimpses of what could be a bright future.
Coach Brad Underwood told the press last week that sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu needs to turn pro.
"There is nothing else he is going to accomplish in college basketball that I'm going to do for him," Underwood said. "He's turned himself into 'that guy.'"
It appeared Underwood was giving his star potential national player of the year his blessing the same way former LSU coach Dale Brown gave Shaquille O'Neal. Brown told O'Neal that the way he was being played, hit, shoved, grabbed, etc., it was best for him to pursue his dreams in the NBA before he became injured.
Underwood, in so many words, did the same thing for the 6-foot-5 All-American Dosunmu.
Last Tuesday night, in what looked like a college football contest, the game between Illinois and Michigan State became very physical. Late in the game, Dosunmu attacked the basket for what appeared to be a dunk. However, the shot was turned away by seldom-used freshman Spartan Mady Sissoko, who played six minutes a game. He swiped at Dosunmu's head, breaking his nose.
Illinois officials say there is no specific date for Dosunmu's return and that has opened the door for others to step up.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo nearly had a triple-double in his first game without Dosunmu. The Puerto Rico guard finished the night with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in an 86-70 victory over Nebraska.
Curbelo was not the only bright spot for the Illini. Five-star guard Adam Miller finished with 18 points; he missed two 3-point field goals that would have given Curbelo his two assists.
“I thought Curbelo had an unbelievable game," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He controlled it and almost ended up with a triple-double.”
Hoiberg felt early in the contest that Miller took the challenge with Dosunmu gone, and his team allowed him to get comfortable, which got him going.
Underwood has compared Curbelo, his freshman point guard, to NBA legend Steve Nash. Hoiberg did the same Thursday night.
“He’s just so dynamic on the floor,” Hoiberg said. “Curbelo is like Steve Nash probing across the baseline where he finds guys.”
With all that being said, there are growing pains with his game.
“I'm just going to have to get used to some of his mistakes; he's a special player and we know that,” Underwood said.
Thursday was senior night, which left Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier's careers up in the air because of COVID-19.
The NCAA has allowed players to return or seek other academic institutions. If they both return and with a long-shot of Kofi Cockburn, who would be considered a national player of the year candidate, Illinois would once again be considered a Top 10 team nationally.