Prince: Illinois guard Trent Frazier an 'everyday guy'

"Because I'm a fighter, I won't quit, that's not what I'm about," he said. "I talked to Coach Underwood. I want to be a part of changing the program; he has a vision and he wants me to be with him on this journey."

Dave Revsine, a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network, summed up Frazier the best: "On a bad basketball team, Trent was asked to be the scorer. On a winning team, he was asked to be a complementary player. Now he's showing everyone what he's capable of, and Illinois is winning."

Frazier has done something not many people in the world could ever do on the basketball court. He went from scoring at a high clip to becoming one of the nation's top defenders.

Frazier said all the right things to the media that he wants to be known as a top defender when he leaves Illinois. He is nearly impossible to screen, his lower base is as strong as you can get, he is always in a stance driving opposing guards crazy.

But Underwood kept his promise, riding this journey together because Frazier will leave Illinois as one of the Top 10 scorers in the school’s history, one of the top 3-point field goal shooters, and yes, a mad man on the defensive side.