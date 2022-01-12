Prince: Illinois guard Trent Frazier an 'everyday guy'

University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood's team's motto is having players that he considers "everyday guys."
What does that mean? It means changing the culture, recruiting players who fit what Illinois is about — on the court, in the classroom, in the locker room when coaches are not around, in the gym working on getting better, in the weight room and the first to get on the court before games and the last to leave.
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier has become an Underwood “everyday guy.”
Frazier committed to Illinois back in 2016. The former four-star recruit from Wellington, Fla., looked like a great prospect on paper, but many fans did not know a lot about him.
Frazier was the spokesman for a monster recruiting class that was led by Jeremiah Tilmon, Da'Monte Williams and JaVon Pickett.
This group was it. They had a group text that had all the inside information and their plans to change the Illinois program for good. Frazier was a social media king and spoke for the entire recruiting class.
But things changed. Illinois made a coaching change, and Tilmon and Pickett left to play at Missouri, but Frazier and Williams did not. During that time, I asked Frazier why he would stay, why are not you moving back closer to home?
"Because I'm a fighter, I won't quit, that's not what I'm about," he said. "I talked to Coach Underwood. I want to be a part of changing the program; he has a vision and he wants me to be with him on this journey."
Dave Revsine, a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network, summed up Frazier the best: "On a bad basketball team, Trent was asked to be the scorer. On a winning team, he was asked to be a complementary player. Now he's showing everyone what he's capable of, and Illinois is winning."
Frazier has done something not many people in the world could ever do on the basketball court. He went from scoring at a high clip to becoming one of the nation's top defenders.
Frazier said all the right things to the media that he wants to be known as a top defender when he leaves Illinois. He is nearly impossible to screen, his lower base is as strong as you can get, he is always in a stance driving opposing guards crazy.
But Underwood kept his promise, riding this journey together because Frazier will leave Illinois as one of the Top 10 scorers in the school’s history, one of the top 3-point field goal shooters, and yes, a mad man on the defensive side.
No one really knew what to expect from Frazier after All-American Ayo Dosunmu left for the NBA, but what they got was a confident player on a mission ready to leave his mark as a leader.
I am going to be blunt with this statement, but Frazier's play this year has backed this statement.
He is 10 times better on the offensive end with the ball in his hand, his ability to shoot off the bounce is remarkable, his skill set to cross over a defender is amazing, he is able to get to the rim now, take a hit and finish. Sure, he can catch and shoot, but the fact is that he is better with the ball.
In this week's win over Nebraska, when the Illini appeared to be headed for their first conference loss, Frazier took over. In 39 minutes, he scored 29 points, making 9 of 18 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and was 8 of 10 from the charity stripe. But coaches will see that in those minutes, Frazier had one turnover and made life miserable for the Cornhuskers.
A reminder to those in the Illinois Athletic Department ... Last week you put Dosunmu's jersey in the rafters. It is a lock that Kofi Cockburn's will be there. This kid from Wellington, Fla., should be next in line.
Illinois fans, enjoy what you have seen from Frazier because he has been an “everyday guy” from Day 1.