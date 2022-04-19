Prince: Illinois' newest gem has lofty expectations

If you follow Illinois basketball, you must know all about their latest 2022 commitment. If you have not, here is what you need to know about the nation's best point guard in this year's class.

Originally from Los Angeles, Skyy Clark first committed to Kentucky. Things did not look as promising there as they did for Illinois, though and a big factor in Clark's decision was Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.

Do not roll your eyes.

"Fletch is the best there is; I don't have a poll to prove that, but he's good," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said last week. Clark, who is coming off an ACL tear, said on national TV when he committed, Fletcher played a big part in his decision.

"I saw what Illinois did with Ayo Dosunmu, how they developed his body, they put him in great ball screen situations where it showcased his skills," Clark said. "I liked that along with my great relationship with (assistant) coach Tim Anderson."

What Illinois is getting with Clark is a dominant guard who stands 6-foot-3 with unlimited range, quickness and great ball-handling abilities. He can truly get any shot when he wants to with ease and make those around him a lot better.

Illinois is looking to revamp its roster and style of play.

Underwood and his assistants have recruited this class of 2022 with a focus on wings and guards like you witnessed by all of this year's Final Four teams.

It is yet to be determined what All-American center Kofi Cockburn will do moving forward, but even his game must change if he comes back. Illinois will have players to get up and down the court and score in transition. What does that look like? Remember the Houston Cougars game? That is what Illinois will look like in the future.

Clark at one point, before his injury, was the eighth-best prospect in the entire class of 2022. Missing games due to his injury set him back, but the plan is to get on campus early and get healthy with Fletcher.

How good will Clark be? No one knows, but if things go as planned, he could be a one-and-done player. That has not happened at Illinois in decades, but now that is changing.

Underwood has said winning the Big Ten tournament was great, winning the Big Ten title is always the goal, but winning a national title is what Illinois is going to focus on.

Illinois is still in the mix for a few players in the transfer portal: Terrance Shannon Jr. from Texas Tech and Bryce Hopkins, who attended Kentucky, are both former Illinois products.

They have seen the success Illinois has had over the last three years, and the present style of play intrigues players.

Illinois has not reached a Final Four since 2005 but with Clark is looking to end that drought.

After all, the Skyy is the limit for him.

