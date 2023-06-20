This past IHSA boy's basketball season ended with the Moline Maroons winning their first state basketball title and the Mr. Basketball award going to point guard Brock Harding.

Next year's front-runner for that prestigious award is University of Illinois commit Morez Johnson from Thornton High School. Back in November 2021, Johnson, without hesitation, committed to play for Illinois.

“I went to a workout; I saw how hard they played. I leaned over to my coach and told him, this is where I want to play, I’m positive,” said the 6-foot-9 Johnson, leaving behind a great list of schools that included Iowa, Nebraska, Providence and Ohio State recruiting him.

ESPN recently came out with its national ranking for the class of 2024; Johnson checks in at No. 25.

This past weekend at the Riverside Shootout, well over 150 Division I basketball coaches were in attendance, all looking for the next standout recruit. Sitting courtside during Thornton’s game was Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood and assistants Geoff Alexander and Tim Anderson. Illinois knew it had arguably the best player in the event already locked up.

“It was great to see the Illinois coaches at my game," said Johnson. "Also, a future teammate came today to check us out. (Ty Rodgers). That’s the kind of relationship we have there, one family.”

Early in his career as a big-time prospect, Johnson was very predictable offensively, featuring just one post move. Defensively, because he was so much taller than everyone else, he did not have to work hard to keep teams honest.

“I work hard on my game; in college, you have to be able to shoot and finish in traffic," said Johnson. "That’s all a part of my game now. I am really trying to develop for the next level. The Illinois coaches noticed it, so that’s good; they told me they could see my game expanding."

And he will need to continue with the trajectory. There is still plenty of room for growth — both physically for the 225-pounder and with his style.

He will need to continue to expand his game to be an impact player with Illinois since the Illini and Underwood have done well in the transfer portal. Getting a top high school recruit to groom is a concept coaches prefer.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, “It’s tough for some of the mid-major programs; they develop the players they recruit only to have them leave in a few years. That’s tough.”

Getting a player of Johnson’s magnitude is big for Underwood. The key will be keeping him away from other schools.

According to Johnson, this weekend is just the start of something special for his senior season.

“I know what people expect of me, that’s fine, but I want to win the game first. That's the ultimate goal," he said. "We should be very good this year. If we win, everything else will take care of itself.”