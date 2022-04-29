PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois basketball adds and subtracts players

The University of Illinois 2021-22 Big Ten Conference basketball champions will have quite a different look when the Fighting Illini hit the hardwood in the fall.

Once again it has been an unusual off-season in Champaign with a number of players utilizing the transfer portal in hopes of finding new places to play next season.

Literally, the biggest departure of all was All-American center Kofi Cockburn entering the NBA draft and leaving fans from opposing teams to celebrate his departure as they will not have to deal with the big fella in the middle anymore.

"I'm going to follow my childhood dream, that's to play in the NBA," said Cockburn. "I love the people at Illinois, they were great to me, but it's time to move on."

Others apparently had the same mindset.

It started with point guard Andre Curbelo, who left the team several weeks ago, and will suit up for St. John's. There was a discussion that Curbelo would come back after entering the portal, but he decided it was time to move on.

Omar Payne, whose play never flourished at Illinois, also left. Payne was arguably one of the most athletic players on the roster but could never stay out of foul trouble. Payne's new destination is Jacksonville College.

Next was Brandin Podziemski, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard from Delafield, Wis. Podziemski came in with all the accolades you can imagine, including Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin, and it was known that Illinois beat the Kentucky Wildcats for his services. He did not get much court time, but the plan was for him to be a leadership guy next season for a young backcourt. Several Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC schools have reached out to Podziemski, but he has not yet decided on his next stop.

Big Man Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk rarely saw the court, but when he did, it was in a key backup role to Cockburn. Bosmans-Verdonk is an extremely gifted student who just wanted to play the game he loved. Already having his degree, he entered the transfer portal last week.

It has not become official yet, but there is talk of Coleman Hawkins leaving the program as well. This would be a tough one to replace given his upside, and his 6-foot-10 frame and perimeter skills.

Who thought that after winning a Big Ten regular-season title that it would be this tough keeping the core group together.

But when coach Brad Underwood is asked about it, he smiles.

"It's different now, it's not like it was years ago," he says. "This may be the new norm for college basketball, we'll see."

