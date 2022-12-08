PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: Illinois basketball grades high in upset win

It is almost the end of the semester and time for semester grades.

It's also time to hand out some grades for the 17th-ranked University of Illinois men's basketball team after it pulled off a huge upset of second-ranked Texas on Tuesday.

On one of the biggest stages in college basketball inside Madison Square Garden, Illinois took down the Longhorns in prime time in a Jimmy V Classic showdown, prevailing 85-78 in overtime.

Illinois entered the game as an underdog and played like it early on before rallying behind a great effort in the second half and in overtime.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, "We get our scoring from different people each night; it's a nice option to have."

In losing Kofi Cockburn and a number of other players to graduation and transfers, most of America thought Illinois would struggle this season. Losing 86% of your team's scoring would naturally cause those concerns.

However, Underwood isn't letting that happen. In his last 17 games against top-10 teams in the country, he is 12-5. Illinois' last win against a second-ranked opponent was on the road at Michigan on March 2, 2021, 76-53.

Here are some of the grades for the Illini's key contributors in Tuesday's eye-opening upset:

Coaching staff: A-. Early on, senior Matthew Mayer single-handedly kept Illinois in the game. It appeared as if Texas' defense was too much for Illinois. The Illini could not run the offense and committed 11 turnovers. In the second half, Illinois made an adjustment, only turned over the ball six times, was able to find an open shooter, and locked down Texas on the defensive end.

Matthew Mayer: A. This was his coming out party. The Baylor transfer had not found his niche on this team. Mayer finished the night with 21 points and was 5-for-5 from 3-point range. After the game, Mayer told Big Ten Network's Andy Katz that he has been battling some injuries and felt that caused the slow start.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: C. Shannon forced the issue a lot in the first half and it appeared he was trying to get his own and not run an offense. He picked up charging calls that led to turnovers. However, he was clutch in the second half and in overtime. He finished the night with 16 points, but 12 of those were in overtime.

Sencire Harris: B. Harris needs to be on the court. This is the second game he has played, and he has affected the game with his defense and energy. He is not going to score a lot of points at this stage of his career, but he has learned his role on this team and mastered it. Harris’s ability to guard is extremely impressive.

Jayden Epps: A. When Epps arrived on campus after following his career on the AAU circuit, it was noted that he had the potential to eventually be an All-Big Ten performer. How good was Epps in high school? Illinois won a recruiting battle with the Kansas Jayhawks for him. His shooting ability late in the game against Texas and knocking down free throws in clutch situations shows that he is a winner and able to run a team. Keep in mind that when Shannon Jr. was sitting on the bench, it was Epps who orchestrated the comeback.

Coleman Hawkins: B+. Underwood may need to get some oxygen for his starting big man. Against Maryland a week ago, Hawkins played 39 of the 40 minutes available. This is coming off a triple double three days prior against Syracuse. Against the Longhorns Hawkins played 42 minutes. He is 6-foot-10 and plays all five positions on the court, yes, including point guard; he is Illinois’ facilitator. His defense late Tuesday helped seal the Illini win.

RJ Melendez: C. He is probably the most complete player on the Illinois roster. Underwood has been pushing Melendez to showcase his athleticism for a full game. He is able to guard multiple positions and able to finish in traffic. The key for him now is to play the first 20 minutes like the second.