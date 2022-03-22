PRINCE ON THE ILLINI: What's next for Illinois basketball?

The University of Illinois men's basketball team made yet another first-weekend exit from the NCAA tournament Sunday.

Despite the sting of a 68-53 loss to the Houston Cougars, there is much to look forward to for this program as coach Brad Underwood has made the Fighting Illini respectable again in the Big Ten Conference — and to a degree on the national landscape.

No one knows which players from this season's team will be staying in the program or seeking out their next basketball option. That is simply the nature of college basketball now.

Fans have been asking to see the freshmen again, and they stepped in and delivered. RJ Melendez and Luke Goode both saw limited action this season but were effective against Houston. Melendez scored nine points and grabbed two rebounds along with three assists. Goode hit two key 3-pointers for his six points and grabbed five rebounds. Melendez received 20 minutes against the Cougars and Goode 19.

They should be two key building blocks for the Illini, who will say goodbye to super seniors Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams along with graduate students Jacob Grandison, Alfonso Plummer and Austin Hutcherson.

Underwood, though, already has three nice pieces being added to the program.

According to Rivals.com, Illinois has signed three players ranked in the top 100 — Sencire Harris (Akron, Ohio) at 59, Ty Rodgers (Thornton H.S. in Chicago) checks in at 69, and 6-foot-1 point guard Jayden Epps (Combine Academy, Suffolk, Va.) at 93.

What makes this group special, along with the current freshmen, is they have what Illinois missed Sunday. Houston was athletic, long, could defend and could shoot.

The other player Fighting Illini fans will love to see is Dain Dainja, a 6-foot-9 big man who is transferring from Baylor and will give Illinois a different look.

"Dane is a lot like Purdue's Trevion Williams," Underwood said. "He has great post moves, is a good shooter, excellent passer, but he can put it in the basket at all three levels."

With all the new incoming players, Illinois could start the season ranked back in the top 15, depending on what All-American center Kofi Cockburn does. Sure, he went through senior day recognition, but he can come back for another year. Expect to see him enter the NBA Draft again, which makes sense. But if the money is not what the NIL could be at Illinois and he is not in an attractive position to turn pro, there is a great chance he could return.

Rosters will start to shift, but rest assured that Underwood will do what is necessary to get Illinois back to the big dance — he is hungry for more and wants to get the Illini past the first weekend of the tournament.

