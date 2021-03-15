Prohm and Iowa State agree to 'part ways'

AMES — Steve Prohm and Iowa State agreed to “part ways,” the university announced Monday night.

Prohm was Iowa State’s head coach for six seasons, and had mixed results.

He led the Cyclones to two Big 12 tournament championships and three NCAA tournament appearances. He also had numerous players play in the NBA, including six former players who are currently in the league.

He also had three teams that finished under .500, including three of his last four teams.

Iowa State just finished arguably its worst season ever, with a record of 2-22, 0-18 in the Big 12. It was just the second time in school history the Cyclones failed to win a conference game. The other time was in 1937. Iowa State also had its longest losing streak ever this season, dropping 18 games in a row.

According to the release, athletic director Jamie Pollard and Prohm met Monday night when the decision was made.

Prohm was asked about his job security several times throughout the season.

After a Feb. 9 loss to TCU, Prohm conceded the performance of his team was “unacceptable.”

That theme continued when he was asked about it again before the Big 12 Tournament.