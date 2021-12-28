Q-C products Carius, Massner instrumental in Leathernecks' strong start

When the Western Illinois University men’s basketball team came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena last December, everything was new for the Leathernecks.
It was the season opener for Western Illinois with a new head coach in Rob Jeter and 14 new players on the roster, which had limited practice time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was a 41-point setback.
When the Leathernecks return to Iowa City for Wednesday night’s 7 o’clock nonconference game, they have a much better handle on things. They have 10 wins, an experienced squad and four players averaging double-figure points.
“We’re going in with a lot more confidence,” said Will Carius, the team’s leading scorer and a Pleasant Valley High School graduate. “Last year, we might have had two weeks of practice before the Iowa game and a lot of kids that had never played Division I basketball before, myself included.
“I wish we could have played them a little closer, but that’s why I’m excited we get another bout at them this year with some games under our belt and great pieces on our team.”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Tuesday “it’s night and day” difference between the Leathernecks of last winter and what he has seen on film this year.
The 10 wins, which includes a victory at Nebraska, already surpass or equal what Western Illinois had for a season in seven of the last eight years.
“They’ve done a really good job there,” McCaffery said. “They’ve got a veteran group, they’ve got some transfers and they’ve got some really good players back. They’ve got a group that fits. They share the ball, they play defense. They compete. It’s a talented group.”
Carius and Trenton Massner, two Quad-City area products, are a significant reason for Western Illinois’ turnaround.
Carius, in his sixth season of college basketball, averages 17.8 points and a team-high 33.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 wing contemplated beginning his professional career overseas after last season, but he was intrigued by the personnel coming back and the players Jeter had brought in.
Massner, a Wapello High School graduate, was one of the transfers.
“Seeing the pieces we had coming in, it made it a really great option,” said Carius, who ranks eighth in Division I with 44 made 3-pointers. “I knew when I made the decision, I wouldn’t regret it with how the team is and our coaching staff. There is a lot of great and fun people to be around.
“I knew it would be a success either way, but to start out with 10 wins and see the winning side of it and our potential to be realized a little bit, it makes it all the better.”
Carius has scored 1,815 points in his college career, which includes stops at Division II Northern Michigan University and Division III Monmouth College.
He plans to get his Master of Business Administration degree in the spring. Once his playing days are over, he intends to get involved with medical device sales.
“Another thing that uses my competitive side,” Carius said. “It seems like a field I’d excel at and be happy in.”
First, he is savoring his final run with the Leathernecks.
Western Illinois has lost three games on the road this season — DePaul, Eastern Michigan and Omaha — by a combined 14 points. It has been held below 70 points just twice.
“Having that win at Nebraska, having that close game at DePaul, it gives us a lot of confidence going into this game,” Carius said. “It isn’t like last year where we didn’t know where we stood. This year, we have a lot more confidence and we’re going in ready to win.”
Like Carius, Western Illinois is Massner’s third school.
Massner spent a season at Southeastern Community College in Burlington and two years at Northwestern State in Natchiotches, La.
He has been an immediate hit for the Leathernecks, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He had 31 points a week ago against Denver and was recognized as the Summit League Player of the Week.
“Definitely close to home was the main reason,” Massner said of transferring. “I wanted to be able to play against teams that I grew up watching. It was a different opportunity to improve my game and get more freedom to do what I wanted to do offensively.”
Massner is playing point guard at Western Illinois, something he hasn’t done much of since his high school days.
“That was definitely a big attraction for coming here,” he said.
The 6-2 Massner is second on the team in scoring, second in rebounding and first in assists.
“He brings a ton athletically and offensively,” Carius said. “When he got on campus, I could see he was going to be a big help to us, spreading the floor out and becoming a bigger threat offensively as a team. We’ve shown this year anybody can go off at any given time. We don’t have to rely on one or two people like we did last year.”
Massner admitted he knew little about Western Illinois’ program coming out of high school. The Leathernecks were hovering near the bottom of the conference and they didn’t recruit Massner.
Now, he is a focal point of a team off to its best start since winning a share of the conference in the 2012-13 season.
“It has come together quicker than I expected,” Massner said. “I knew by the time conference play rolled around, we would definitely be good. I didn’t know it would happen this fast with so many new faces.
“It speaks to the type of players and personalities we have on our team for it to come together this quickly.”
Massner was an avid Hawkeye fan growing up.
“I rooted for them,” he said. “I still do as long as we’re not playing them.”
Coming off a loss to a two-win Omaha squad last week and a few days off for the holidays, Massner said Iowa will be a good barometer for his team before the calendar flips to 2022.
“Everybody is ready to play a game and get back into the groove,” he said. “Iowa is a bigger opponent, but it is a really good opportunity for us to make a statement.”