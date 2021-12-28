Q-C products Carius, Massner instrumental in Leathernecks' strong start

He has been an immediate hit for the Leathernecks, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He had 31 points a week ago against Denver and was recognized as the Summit League Player of the Week.

“Definitely close to home was the main reason,” Massner said of transferring. “I wanted to be able to play against teams that I grew up watching. It was a different opportunity to improve my game and get more freedom to do what I wanted to do offensively.”

Massner is playing point guard at Western Illinois, something he hasn’t done much of since his high school days.

“That was definitely a big attraction for coming here,” he said.

The 6-2 Massner is second on the team in scoring, second in rebounding and first in assists.

“He brings a ton athletically and offensively,” Carius said. “When he got on campus, I could see he was going to be a big help to us, spreading the floor out and becoming a bigger threat offensively as a team. We’ve shown this year anybody can go off at any given time. We don’t have to rely on one or two people like we did last year.”