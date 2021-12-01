Rebraca and Hawkeyes brace for 7-foot monsters

IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca has faced some pretty large post players in his time.
Iowa’s senior center has worked out back home in his native Serbia with 6-foot-11, 284-pound NBA star Nikola Jokic and he’s seen some other big bodies.
But the 6-9, 230-pound transfer from North Dakota admitted he’s never experienced anything quite like the mass of humanity he will battle in the Hawkeyes’ next two games.
Rebraca will be introduced to 7-4, 295-pound Zach Edey when Iowa visits No. 2-ranked Purdue on Friday night and he will follow that with a clash against Illinois’ 7-foot, 290-pound Kofi Cockburn on Monday.
“This is what I signed up for,’’ Rebraca said Wednesday with a pained smile. “I mean, I didn’t expect Kofi to be back but I signed up for this so I have to live with the consequences. I just go out there every night and don’t care how tall a person is or how much they weigh. I’m always going to give it my all.’’
Cockburn, who opted to pull out of the NBA draft and return to Illinois, is the Big Ten’s preseason player of the year but Edey, who has emerged as Pudue's top scorer and rebounder this season, is even more formidable physically.
“I’ve gone against some pretty good bigs but no one that’s 7-4 so this will be a new experience for me,’’ Rebraca said. “My bag of tricks is going to have to be pretty deep.’’
As Rebraca and others pointed out, it won’t necessarily just be up to him to try and contain the Boilermakers sophomore.
“I can do my best but this is a team effort because these guys are really talented players, some of the best players in the Big Ten,'' he said. "I think it’s going to be a team effort.’’
“With those guys, you're going to need help no matter who plays them, so you rotate some guys and you give them some help,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery added.
Forward Keegan Murray said the Hawkeyes simply need to be aggressive and try to use their quickness as much as possible to compensate for the obvious size disadvantage.
“We have to work through our game plan and do that to a tee …’’ Murray said. “If we’re solid all around, we’ll have a good chance at it I think.’’
Healing: Murray, who leads the country in scoring, sprained his right ankle in the second half of Monday’s 75-74 victory over Virginia, but McCaffery said he expects the 6-9 sophomore to be on the court Friday night.
“I’m getting treatment right now,’’ Murray said. “It’s gotten better since (Tuesday) so I’m looking forward to getting better each day.’’
Good experience: Iowa players said their dramatic road victory at Virginia on Monday should help them handle the unfriendly confines of Mackey Arena on Friday.
Only three Iowa players — Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Toussaint — ever had played meaningful minutes for the Hawkeyes in front of a truly hostile crowd before.
“Mackey is something you can’t really compare to any other arena,’’ Bohannon said. “It’s one of the loudest arenas I’ve ever played in, but that Virginia game was very helpful to the younger guys.’’
Serving up chips: Rebraca played mostly against smaller crowds in his three years at North Dakota although he said he did play one game against Kentucky in 23,500-seat Rupp Arena.
He said it was a fairly tame crowd, however, as the Wildcats trounced Rebraca and his teammates.
“But there was a funny situation where I had two free throws and the announcer says that if he misses both free throws, everyone gets free queso and chips,’’ Rebraca said. “The arena erupted. They were quiet the whole game and then they got loud.’’
He missed both shots.
Extra fans?: McCaffery was asked if he thought there might be a few extra Iowa fans in Mackey Arena on Friday since the Iowa football team plays in the Big Ten championship game the following day just 60 miles down the interstate in Indianapolis.
“I think that's a logical assumption, but I think the game is sold out, so I'm not sure there's going to be any tickets available,’’ he said.
Auspicious debut: McCaffery’s youngest son, Jack, played his first high school varsity basketball game Tuesday night for Iowa City West and did pretty well.
Really well actually. The 6-8 freshman made all six of his shots from the field, scored 19 points and added six blocked shots in a victory over Davenport West.
“Can’t do much better,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “He didn’t miss a shot. I never had one like that.’’