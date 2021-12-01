Rebraca and Hawkeyes brace for 7-foot monsters

As Rebraca and others pointed out, it won’t necessarily just be up to him to try and contain the Boilermakers sophomore.

“I can do my best but this is a team effort because these guys are really talented players, some of the best players in the Big Ten,'' he said. "I think it’s going to be a team effort.’’

“With those guys, you're going to need help no matter who plays them, so you rotate some guys and you give them some help,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery added.

Forward Keegan Murray said the Hawkeyes simply need to be aggressive and try to use their quickness as much as possible to compensate for the obvious size disadvantage.

“We have to work through our game plan and do that to a tee …’’ Murray said. “If we’re solid all around, we’ll have a good chance at it I think.’’

Healing: Murray, who leads the country in scoring, sprained his right ankle in the second half of Monday’s 75-74 victory over Virginia, but McCaffery said he expects the 6-9 sophomore to be on the court Friday night.

“I’m getting treatment right now,’’ Murray said. “It’s gotten better since (Tuesday) so I’m looking forward to getting better each day.’’