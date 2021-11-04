Rebraca will do his best to help fill void left by Garza

IOWA CITY — When the Iowa basketball team makes its season debut Friday night with an exhibition game against Slippery Rock, Filip Rebraca is likely to replace the departed Luka Garza as the stating center.
But, as Rebraca knows as well as almost anyone, no one can truly replace Luka Garza.
"I know that I was brought in here to fill that void," said Rebraca, a graduate transfer from the University of North Dakota. "I don’t think there is a player in this country who can actually fill that void, but I have to do my own part and then I know there are other teammates who will step up as well. Collectively, I know we can do a very good job to replace him."
Rebraca is one of five new players who will be making their first public appearances at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the 7 p.m. matchup with Slippery Rock, a Division II school located in Pennsylvania.
Freshman scholarship players Payton Sandfort and Riley Mulvey and walk-ons Carter Kingsbury and Luke Laketa also will be making their debuts.
But the 6-foot-9 Rebraca is the one who figures to play the most prominent role for the Hawkeyes as they seek to build on three consecutive 20-win seasons.
"He's going to have to play a very important role. We need him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "A veteran guy — even though he's not been here — he's a veteran guy. He's big and strong and can do a lot of things. He was recruited to be a major factor. And he will be."
Rebraca, who was born in Italy and grew up in Serbia and whose father Zeljko played pro basketball for 16 years, certainly was a major factor at North Dakota.
He started 74 games for the Fighting Hawks over the past three years, averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 60.7% from the field.
"He was really consistent as a scorer and rebounder, but I think the most important thing is his skill level," McCaffery said. "He can dribble, pass and shoot. He fits our style."
Rebraca, at 24, is actually older than Garza and has seen extensive action in international play as well as at North Dakota. However, he wanted to see what he could do at the highest level of Division I.
"At first he was just trying to learn his way," McCaffery said. "He went home and got sick, took him about a week or two to get back. He was a little under the weather, but he's back strong now. He's been back for a while and really, I think, in a good place."
Rebraca said he caught only fleeting glimpses of Garza on television last season but since arriving at Iowa he has made a point to study video of a big man who won almost every national player of the year award and is now with the Detroit Pistons.
He said his biggest takeaway was "just to be relentless."
"I think there was an interview (Garza) had a few weeks ago where he said he may not be the fastest but no one is going to outrun him," Rebraca said. "He’s just constantly working. This is something I can learn from. Even if I’m tired, I can still try to do everything I can to win."
He said he likes the feel of the Hawkeyes’ program.
"There’s a bunch of different guys with different skill sets that come from different backgrounds so I just use that as a learning experience where younger guys can also teach you some things," he said, noting that he even has learned from the 19-year-old Sandfort.
"Payton I feel has really helped me with my shooting, just in trying to be consistent," he said. "But I can also take him under my wing and tell him to wait for this screen or wait for that situation. I don’t see age as something that restricts me from learning from other players."
Sandfort is the one other newcomer who seems likely to see regular playing time with the Hawkeyes. McCaffery said the 6-7 former Waukee High School star is going to contribute right away on the wing.
"It's not like it's going to take him some time," McCaffery said. "He's ready."
"Anything I can do to get on the floor I’m going to do," Sandfort added, "whether that’s hitting shots or doing dirty work, getting on the floor, getting rebounds. Anything I can do."
Mulvey may not see as much action right away. The 6-foot-11 center from Rotterdam, N.Y., reclassified last spring from the high school class of 2023 to 2022 so he could enroll in college a year early. McCaffery likes his ability to run the floor, block shots and pass the ball, but referred to him as "a pup."
"Defensively, he's ahead of where he is on offense," the coach said. "So it's good to see a 6-11 guy with length be a factor defensively. He's 240, but he's still getting pushed around a little bit. He still should be a senior in high school. We'll get him ready at some point."