Rebraca will do his best to help fill void left by Garza

"I think there was an interview (Garza) had a few weeks ago where he said he may not be the fastest but no one is going to outrun him," Rebraca said. "He’s just constantly working. This is something I can learn from. Even if I’m tired, I can still try to do everything I can to win."

He said he likes the feel of the Hawkeyes’ program.

"There’s a bunch of different guys with different skill sets that come from different backgrounds so I just use that as a learning experience where younger guys can also teach you some things," he said, noting that he even has learned from the 19-year-old Sandfort.

"Payton I feel has really helped me with my shooting, just in trying to be consistent," he said. "But I can also take him under my wing and tell him to wait for this screen or wait for that situation. I don’t see age as something that restricts me from learning from other players."

Sandfort is the one other newcomer who seems likely to see regular playing time with the Hawkeyes. McCaffery said the 6-7 former Waukee High School star is going to contribute right away on the wing.

"It's not like it's going to take him some time," McCaffery said. "He's ready."