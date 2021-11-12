Rebraca's rebounding and defense keys Hawkeye victory

"I remember these guys from last year, especially Allick," said Rebraca, who likely also would have been a preseason Summit League pick had he stayed at North Dakota.

Rebraca and Allick clashed head-to-head on back-to-back nights last season and Allick got the best of one of those matchups.

"So this felt good," Rebraca admitted with a smile. "I know what he does, but this was a team effort. I just wanted to limit his touches. I was pressed up on him even when he went out to 3 and I tried to front him in the post."

Allick ended up getting off only four shot attempts in the game.

"He’s a post that we really haven’t seen at Iowa the last few years," Murray said of Rebraca. "He’s a tough defender and he’s going to do all the dirty work for us. He may be an undersized post but he works like a 7-footer."

The 13 rebounds were more than twice as many as any other Iowa player and three short of the best mark Rebraca put up at North Dakota.

"I am a little undersized and I’m not the quickest guy," the 6-9 senior said. "It really just comes down to being in the right position."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it was just great to see Rebraca have so much fun on the court.