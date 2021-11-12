Rebraca's rebounding and defense keys Hawkeye victory

IOWA CITY — It’s not as though Filip Rebraca didn’t already feel right at home in the Iowa basketball program.
But seeing a familiar opponent across the way Friday night seemingly made him even more comfortable.
The University of North Dakota transfer thoroughly outplayed an old Summit League rival as Iowa broke loose in the second half and romped to an 89-57 victory over UMKC at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes also got a career-high 25 points from Keegan Murray, 17 of those coming in the first nine minutes of the second half.
Jordan Bohannon added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (2-0), although he came up just short of matching the Big Ten’s career record for 3-point field goals. He needs one more Tuesday against North Carolina Central to catch former Ohio State star Jon Diebler as the all-time leader.
But the big difference Friday was the performance of Rebraca, who collected a game-high 13 rebounds along with 9 points and really did a defensive number on UMKC star Josiah Allick.
The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Allick, a preseason All-Summit League selection, scored 21 points in a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, but he managed just four points Friday. He did not get his only field goal of the night until 14 minutes, 27 seconds remained.
"I remember these guys from last year, especially Allick," said Rebraca, who likely also would have been a preseason Summit League pick had he stayed at North Dakota.
Rebraca and Allick clashed head-to-head on back-to-back nights last season and Allick got the best of one of those matchups.
"So this felt good," Rebraca admitted with a smile. "I know what he does, but this was a team effort. I just wanted to limit his touches. I was pressed up on him even when he went out to 3 and I tried to front him in the post."
Allick ended up getting off only four shot attempts in the game.
"He’s a post that we really haven’t seen at Iowa the last few years," Murray said of Rebraca. "He’s a tough defender and he’s going to do all the dirty work for us. He may be an undersized post but he works like a 7-footer."
The 13 rebounds were more than twice as many as any other Iowa player and three short of the best mark Rebraca put up at North Dakota.
"I am a little undersized and I’m not the quickest guy," the 6-9 senior said. "It really just comes down to being in the right position."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it was just great to see Rebraca have so much fun on the court.
"He knows that kid (Allick) really well because they were in that league together," McCaffery said. "He guarded Allick twice. They went at each other twice. So he was ready for this one."
The Hawkeyes took control from the very beginning of the game as Bohannon drained two 3-pointers in the first three minutes, helping the Hawkeyes open a 16-5 lead.
However, UMKC’s deliberate pace and solid, pack-line defense allowed the Roos to hang close for most of the first half. They got to within 27-23 on a 3 by Caden Boser with 4:09 remaining in the half.
The Hawkeyes then finished the half with 10 straight points to make it 37-23 at the break. Bohannon, unable to break free for 3-point attempts, scored four points in the run on two free throws and a backdoor layup.
The Hawkeyes really took command after halftime, blitzing the Roos with a 26-10 binge to make it 63-33. Murray scored 17 of 19 points during one stretch, including a coast-to-coast drive for a dunk following a blocked shot by Rebraca.
That was part of a string of 15 straight points that was capped by Bohannon’s third 3-pointer of the night.
"We were getting a lot of stops late in the first half and early in the second half," Murray said. "I just think we were getting easy baskets because we were getting stops."
Murray, who averaged 7.2 points per game as a freshman, now has 49 points in the first two games of his sophomore season.
"He’s just a tremendous young player," Rebraca said. "He understands the game so well and he’s so quick and long and athletic. I don’t have any complaints about him."