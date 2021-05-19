Rebuild? Start-up? Otzelberger sees Cyclones being good right away

"Success is going to be that we get back to playing Iowa State Cyclone basketball with tremendous spirit, passion, enthusiasm, that we’re the team that night in and night out we’re the aggressor, we’re the group that dives for the loose balls, we’re the group that’s sprinting back on defense and making the extra pass," Otzelberger said.

"I know a lot of times I get the question ‘How many games are we going to win?’ and ‘Can we expect this or that?’ Right now we’re still learning our ballclub. I couldn’t be more excited to get them here in June and have that opportunity to work with them …

"It’s certainly not a start-up or a rebuild," he added. "We believe we’re going to have a lot of success and we know we will this upcoming season."

That’s the point where you kind of wanted to reach through the computer screen and stop Otzelberger.

This program went 2-22. The Cyclones not only went 0-for-the-Big 12 but they lost to Mississippi State by 39 points. The annual grudge match with Iowa was over with 11 minutes remaining.

This sure as heck better be a startup because there’s a lot to rebuild.

Judging by what Otzelberger has done in his first two months on the job, he realizes that.