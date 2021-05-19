Rebuild? Start-up? Otzelberger sees Cyclones being good right away

In his introduction to the Cyclone Virtual Tailgate Tour on Wednesday night, Iowa State broadcaster John Walters said it was "one of the best years in Cyclone athletic history."
Well, maybe. When you take into account what the ISU football team did and the fact that the school had an NCAA wrestling champion and how much success some of the other sports teams had, he could be right.
But there is no question the men’s basketball team, normally a cornerstone of the program, had a historically rotten season. It didn’t win a game in Big 12 play. It went 2-22 with the victories coming against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Jackson State.
That’s why head coach Steve Prohm was ushered out the door.
That’s why former ISU assistant T.J. Otzelberger was brought in.
One quick first impression of Otzelberger following Wednesday’s virtual tailgate: The guy can talk.
He gushes platitudes and oozes confidence. He doesn’t talk about what he’d like to do. It’s all expressed in an ultra-positive tone. He tells you what he’s going to do.
He was careful not to make any promises about how many wins or losses the Cyclones will collect next winter but there was no hint of hesitation or trepidation.
"Success is going to be that we get back to playing Iowa State Cyclone basketball with tremendous spirit, passion, enthusiasm, that we’re the team that night in and night out we’re the aggressor, we’re the group that dives for the loose balls, we’re the group that’s sprinting back on defense and making the extra pass," Otzelberger said.
"I know a lot of times I get the question ‘How many games are we going to win?’ and ‘Can we expect this or that?’ Right now we’re still learning our ballclub. I couldn’t be more excited to get them here in June and have that opportunity to work with them …
"It’s certainly not a start-up or a rebuild," he added. "We believe we’re going to have a lot of success and we know we will this upcoming season."
That’s the point where you kind of wanted to reach through the computer screen and stop Otzelberger.
This program went 2-22. The Cyclones not only went 0-for-the-Big 12 but they lost to Mississippi State by 39 points. The annual grudge match with Iowa was over with 11 minutes remaining.
This sure as heck better be a startup because there’s a lot to rebuild.
Judging by what Otzelberger has done in his first two months on the job, he realizes that.
The Cyclones have had six players transfer out, including their top three scorers, and have had six new ones transfer in. Of the six scholarship players who stayed around, only one started more than half the games last season.
Otzelberger clearly understands that he not only needs to flip a lot of the personnel but the entire culture of the program.
He spoke about players showing who they are by the way they walk into the building and shake hands. He wants them to deport themselves with energy and enthusiasm.
He used phrases like "body language" and "blue-collar team" and "standards and accountability" and building trust through actions.
He wants everything and everyone in the program to wear their competitive nature on their sleeve.
"Iron sharpens iron," he said.
Like we said, he likes his platitudes.
It probably helps that he’s not a complete stranger to the ISU program. He was on the staff under Fred Hoiberg and briefly under Prohm before leaving to serve as the head coach at South Dakota State and UNLV, and he remembers how tough the Cyclones could be when he was here before.
"I know what it looks like, I know how it needs to go, I know what type of young people we need to create that and that’s what we’re going to have on a daily basis," he said.
On paper, it does look as though he has assembled some talent.
The Cyclones will be considerably larger than they have been in the recent past. Otzelberger said size and physicality were thing that needed to be upgraded.
Among the few players who stuck around are 7-foot Xavier Foster and 6-10 George Conditt, and three of the incoming transfers are 6-8 or 6-9.
He also has imported a couple of grizzled Big Ten veterans: Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington, an ultra-aggressive wing player, and Minnesota’s Gabe Kalscheur, a three-year starter whose jump shot comes and goes but whose defensive grit is a constant.
"We feel like we’ve put a very competitive roster together, both with the six scholarship young men that stayed with us as well as those that we added in the spring through recruiting," Otzelberger said.
The challenge will be taking those holdovers and transfers and top-40 recruit Tyrese Hunter, and somehow molding it into a cohesive unit.
That’s a challenge for any coach but especially for a new guy with so many new faces.
"In all team sports, we know talent is a factor but there’s nothing more powerful than a group of people that are unified, that love each other, that care about each other and bring out their best each day," he said, "and that’s what we’re going to assemble here year in and year out is a group that loves to play Iowa State basketball for each other."