Reports indicate Fredrick will enter NCAA transfer portal

CJ Fredrick, whose first three years in the Iowa basketball program were sprinkled with spectacular moments and frequent injuries, apparently is on the verge of leaving the Hawkeyes.

Multiple sources reported Sunday night that the 6-foot-3 guard intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal and continue his career elsewhere.

Fredrick has started all 52 games in which he has played at Iowa over the past two seasons and averaged 7.5 points per game last season.

The Cincinnati native starred at Covington Catholic across the river in Kentucky and was Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018. He committed to Iowa before it was determined whether or not he would be a walk-on or receive a scholarship, largely because Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had coached his uncle, Joe Fredrick, at Notre Dame in the 1990s.

Fredrick sat out his first season at Iowa as a redshirt but averaged 10.2 points per game, led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage and made the league’s all-freshman team in 2019-20. In two seasons at Iowa, he shot 46.6% from 3-point range.

His freshman season was interrupted three times by lower leg injuries and Fredrick hobbled through the second half of last season with plantar fasciitis problems.

However, with national player of the year Luka Garza departing and Joe Wieskamp possibly entering the NBA draft, Fredrick was expected to possibly be the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 scoring option next season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.