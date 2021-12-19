Reserve fuels Cyclones past Southeastern Louisiana

“We weren’t putting them in as tough of a spot to adjust the concepts that they were putting out there,” Otzelberger said. “At the same time, we have really high standards and demands for the way we’re going to play defense and that involves a lot of physicality.

"I thought there were more possessions, even though they shot a better percentage in the second half — I felt like we had some more physicality, caused them to play faster and get us in transition.”

ISU turned 13 Lions turnovers into 18 points and crafted a 36-to-12 point edge in the paint.

Brockington scored his 17 points on just 12 shots and help the Cyclones shoot a sizzling 77% (20 of 26) in the second half.

“I feel like we just trusted our offense and trusted ourselves,” Brockington said. “And Caleb was hitting, so we had guys that stepped up, made big 3s and just really gave us momentum. That helped spread the floor out and get easier paint touches and stuff like that that led to a higher percentage.”