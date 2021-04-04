Rock Island's Robinson happy to be staying in Ames

And he’ll be back working with someone he knows and trusts. He said Otzelberger feels like family.

“He has always been a very intentional person and he works extremely hard,’’ Robinson said. “In our early days as assistants, we both talked about these type of opportunities and T.J. has done a very good job over the years to continue to grow and develop.’’

He was happy for Otzelberger when he left Iowa State in 2016 to become the head coach at South Dakota State and later UNLV, and he said it just feels right for him to be back in Ames.

“This is a place where he basically grew up in the profession …’’ Robinson said. “This is where he cut his teeth so it’s a special place to him and his wife, Alison.’’

Robinson is glad to be staying at Iowa State for another reason. He can continue to be involved with an organization that has become very near and dear to him.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing social unrest last summer, Robinson reached out to other Black assistant coaches in the Big 12 to learn how they were helping their athletes deal with the emotions and the turmoil of the situation.